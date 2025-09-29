Leak Claims Halo PS5 Will Add Major Feature That Could Ruin the Original Game

A new leak claims that a Halo: Combat Evolved remake is currently being developed by Microsoft and will use Unreal Engine 5. However, the potential Halo PS5 title is also rumored to be adding a major feature that some fans fear could ruin the original game.

Halo PS5 Leak Claims That Game Could Add Sprint Feature

Rumors of a Halo PS5 port have been floating around since June. However, this latest update comes from RebGaming, who says the project might actually be a remake of the 2001 Xbox title. In a September 26 video, the insider revealed that the Halo CE Remake will reportedly feature sprinting and additional modern gameplay additions.

“The current build being tested has sprinting. Halo: Combat Evolved did not have sprinting originally. So if this information is true, the remake will include modern gameplay features.” Interestingly, RebGaming also goes on to say that the leak claims the Halo CE Remake will also be using Unreal Engine 5.

Specifically, his source compared it to the recent The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was released in April.

“My source also says the Halo CE Remake uses a hybrid engine. It’s a setup between a modified version of Halo Reach’s Blam Engine and Unreal Engine 5. It’s similar in concept to Oblivion Remastered, which used UE5 to handle graphics and rendering.” So essentially, the Halo PS5 game would still have the original game’s engine underneath as well, which is certainly an interesting choice!

Players Worry That Halo CE Remake Will Ruin the Original

Now it should be made clear that RebGaming doesn’t confirm if the remake is the rumored Halo PS5 game. However, it would make sense if Microsoft wants to introduce the franchise to a brand new platform. Regardless, Bungie fans reacted negatively to the new Halo CE Remake leak. Many feared that modern gameplay mechanics like sprinting would “ruin” the original game.

For example, one user reacted to the leak by writing, “I don’t think sprint can be integrated into Halo CE without fundamentally changing the game in a way that isn’t faithful to the original.” Another player exclaimed, “Halo does not need sprint.” One frustrated commenter simply vented, “They will never learn.” So yeah, the game hasn’t even been officially announced yet, and the project is already divisive.

This also isn’t the first time a Halo CE Remake has been teased. Back in 2024, Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto actually responded to a tweet on Twitter about a potential remake. “What if cut missions, weapons, characters, and storyline elements were reintegrated? Along with us adding more contemporary core mechanics that improve gameplay while remaining faithful to the original?”

So yeah, a lot of what is claimed in the leak actually lines up with this really well. Unfortunately, if you aren’t a fan of sprinting in a Halo game, it appears it’s likely being added. It will be interesting to see if this ends up being the rumored Halo PS5 title.