Bethesda Shadow Drops ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ – Get It On Game Pass and PS5 Right Now

Bethesda surprised fans by releasing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered immediately after its announcement stream. However, Xbox players are in for an even bigger treat, as the much-anticipated RPG is now available through Xbox Game Pass. No, seriously — you can literally go play the Oblivion Remake right now!

‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion RemAstered’ Is Available Now

Screenshot: Xbox

After months of leaks and rumors, Bethesda has finally confirmed that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is not only real, but it’s now available on PC and console as of today, April 22, 2025. The surprise release drop followed a one-hour livestream event, where the developer revealed various details about the game’s features.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available right now via Xbox Game Pass. For those looking to buy it, it’s available for purchase at $49.99. Yeah, you’re reading that right — the remake is really only $50, despite being a complete top-to-bottom reimagination. It’s basically like we just got a new Skyrim-level game at half the price of most modern AAA titles.

this Remake Completely Overhauls a Classic RPG

Elder Scrolls fans lost it when Bethesda revealed just how much work went into The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. From completely overhauling the game’s graphics and combat mechanics to meticulously reworking dialogue for every NPC, it’s clear this was more than just a visual upgrade. While the remake was handled by a secondary studio, Bethesda clearly put a lot of care into making sure the nearly 20-year-old game was faithfully recreated while also being modernized.

While I know some fans were initially skeptical after images from the Oblivion remake were leaked earlier this month, the final product looks amazing. It was shocking to see how good this thing looks. And surprise — the game actually has color, not that ugly “yellow filter” the early images seemed to show.

While I still need to play it, I could honestly see this being a better game than Skyrim. Hey, don’t judge me — I’ve always thought Oblivion had better side quests and characters. So, what are you waiting for? The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.