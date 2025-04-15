Leaks and Rumors and Screenshots! Oh — I’m Not Doing That. ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ Remaster Seems to Be on the Way

So, screw sleeping in, right? I mean, I have a toddler anyway, but still. Thanks to the community over at ResetEra (you eagle-eyed SOBs), we have what appears to be a look at The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. And it looks pretty good. Now that there is an answer on whether we are getting a full-blown remake or remaster, expectations can be set.

‘oblivion’ looks pretty damn good

Screenshot: Virtuos

First off, this doesn’t just look like they went over it one time and left it. There’s some serious work that went into this. The Elder Scrolls games always look great when they come out, and Oblivion was no exception. But the age was starting to show, so it’s good to see how this is coming together.

Microsoft has been springing leaks for a few years now, and that’s how we even learned about Oblivion in the first place. But this one somehow feels slightly intentional. Especially with Jeff Grubb predicting that the game will shadowdrop the week of April 21st (37:16 in the video below if it doesn’t auto-kick to it). So, next week looks to be filled with anticipation one way or the other. And according to Eurogamer, it’s coming out on PlayStation 5, as well as PC and Xbox. I guess Microsoft really is trying to play nice.

It does seem strange that Microsoft and Bethesda wouldn’t go with a full push on this. Especially with Elder Scrolls VI being out there in the ether having made no noise since the original teaser trailer. The amount of hype surrounding an Oblivion remaster (some will say it should have been Morrowind, but hey) would have been huge with a good rollout. But then again, maybe this is how you test the desire for other remasters. Let me save you some time — yes, we want them.

Shaun and I want Oblivion to be great so badly. It’s a formative RPG for a reason! Yes, we have nuclear-level takes regarding the Elder Scrolls franchise. No, I won’t tell you now — that’s indignation for another article!