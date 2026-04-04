Crimson Desert Update Delivers (Another) Much Needed Quality of Life Improvement

Crimson Desert is still going strong as the game continues into its third week of life and many players still have dozens or hundreds of hours to go as they explore the game’s content. The team at Pearl Abyss is still listening closely to player feedback and has prepared another major patch to improve the game.

Crimson Desert Patch 1.02.00 Highlights

Crimson Desert’s latest update features a lot of changes, but there are three major changes that are worth pointing out and that players should take note of.

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First off, this update adds an awesome Headgear Visibility toggle. This option gives players more control over when they can see the helm they are wearing versus Kliff’s face.

The following options are available to choose from: Always Show / Show in Combat / Hide in Cutscenes / Always Hide.

Additionally, a feature to hide weapons shown on the character’s back, which many players have requested, is also planned to be added in the near future.

Next, this update brings a private storage capacity expansion of up to 1000 slots depending on the Greymane camp’s expansion level. This is a request that players have been making since the private storage was introduced, so it will be a welcome relief for many gamers who are further into the experience.

Lastly, this update also adds a Movement Controls option for players who preferred the previous controls before the last few weeks of updates.

It’s clear that Pearl Abyss is dedicated to optimizing Crimson Desert and the team is trying to add enough toggles and options that the experience can match the needs of different types of players.

Crimson Desert Patch 1.02.00 Full Notes

Content

Depending on your progress with the Greymane camp expansion, the capacity of your private storage can now be increased from 240 slots up to a maximum of 1000 slots. Through the expansion of your camp, which consists of 5 stages in total, you can expand your private storage as follows: Start with 240 slots First camp expansion +100 slots Second camp expansion +100 slots Third camp expansion +100 slots Fourth camp expansion +100 slots Final camp expansion +360 slots

Added an Abyss Nexus in Pailune.

Improved the visibility of explosive barrels when using the “Light Reflection” skill or when shining the lantern on them.

Fixed an issue with combat missions, where comrades would not return until the mission timer expired if the mission was completed before the time limit.

Fixed an issue where the Abyss puzzle state would reset when viewing detailed information of nodes via the map “Details” menu while in the Abyss.

Fixed an issue where the character would become invisible if an Abyss Artifact was obtained before the Abyss completion cutscene played.

Fixed an issue where the skills Healing Force Palm and Aerial Force Palm were also reset when resetting all skills.

Changed the designs of certain gimmick monsters.

Added 1 new armor set and helmet for cats.

Improved Abyss Skybridge Gates so that restored Gates can be teleported to. (This change was applied in Patch 1.01.00)

Fixed an issue where the bank investment refresh time would remain stuck in the “Refreshing” state and not update. (Added: 2026/04/04 05:00 UTC)

Controls and Combat

Added a “Movement Controls” option. The option can be selected via Main Menu > Others > Settings > Input > Movement Controls, and offers two options: Basic and Classic. Detailed descriptions can be found in the in-game options menu. Basic movement controls: Hold the sprint key to accelerate. Classic movement controls: Repeatedly press the sprint key to accelerate.

The stamina consumption for mounts has been adjusted. With Basic movement controls, holding the sprint key consumes stamina at set intervals. With Classic movement controls, stamina is consumed each time the sprint key is pressed.

Improved the conditions for using the Abyss Nexus, allowing them to be used even while moving slightly except in certain situations such as while mounted or while using Flight. We plan to improve this further in the near future so that the player character can fast travel even while on certain mounts.

Improved so that the Flight skill can be activated even when holding the jump key in mid-air.

Improved responsiveness when inputting a jump after an attack.

Added an Escape key guide when affected by elemental status effects.

Fixed an issue where the Focus state would not be canceled when using Aerial Roll during flight.

Fixed an issue where weapons could not be drawn inside Demeniss Castle under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some bosses would teleport too far away during combat.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Double Boost’ horse ability would not activate properly.

Fixed an issue where parry would not activate properly during ‘Focus’ when a two-handed sword was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the camera would turn toward nearby enemies when aiming with a tool.

Fixed an issue where certain interactions were unavailable while specific tools were equipped.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly pressing the sprint key would allow a horse to run at maximum speed regardless of its stats.

UI Fixes and Improvements

Improved the item use notification in the bottom-right corner so that using it will select the item directly.

Improved the shop UI so that sellable items are prioritized on display.

Reorganized certain positions and content of the key guide displayed in the bottom-right corner to improve visibility.

Improved the UI so that the Save Game and Load Game menus are separated, and added save slot number labels.

Fixed an issue where the minimap scale would reset while riding a mount at maximum speed.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would disappear in the storage menu.

Fixed an issue where item movement would not work properly when entering the horse inventory menu in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where certain menus would occasionally not respond to interaction or appear visually awkward.

Fixed an issue where crashes occured when entering or using some UI/menus in certain circumstances.

Improved the game so that the “Stow Weapon” key guide is displayed while in combat when mounted.

Graphics and Settings

Added a “Headgear Visibility” option in Settings > Language & Gameplay. The following options are available to choose from: Always Show / Show in Combat / Hide in Cutscenes / Always Hide. Additionally, a feature to hide weapons shown on the character’s back, which many players have requested, is also planned to be added in the near future.

[PC/PlayStation 5/Xbox] Improved FSR upscaling quality.

[PC] Applied FSR SDK 2.2.

[PC] Improved FSR Frame Generation quality.

[PC] Fixed an issue where GPU memory usage would increase when the DLSS RR option was configured.

[PC] Improved GPU load and shimmering in certain circumstances when FSR-RR / DLSS-RR was enabled.

[PC] Fixed an issue where foliage and certain other elements were not rendered properly in ray-traced reflections when FSR-RR / DLSS-RR was enabled.

[PC] Fixed an issue where the top of the screen would flicker when DLAA and HDR options were enabled.

[PC] Fixed a rendering issue affecting the character’s face indoors when the graphics preset was set to Low.

[PlayStation 5] Applied the Upgraded PSSR Sharpen feature on PlayStation 5 Pro, improving image sharpness.

[PlayStation 5] Applied Upgraded PSSR Native AA to Quality Mode on PlayStation 5 Pro.

[Xbox] Fixed an issue where V-Sync behavior would change when pressing the Home button.

[Xbox] Added a 4K upscaling option to Performance Mode on Xbox Series X.

That should be just about everything players need to know about the latest patch. Be sure to check back soon for more Crimson Desert news and updates.

Crimson Desert is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.