Elden Ring Movie Set Footage Leaks and Reveals First Details

The film adaptation of Elden Ring was announced nearly a year ago, back in May 2025, and it sounds like production may be underway according to some leaked set footage that appeared on Reddit and TikTok overnight.

The Elden Ring film is being produced in collaboration between A24 and Bandai Namco. The film has already attracted some serious talent, with writer and director Alex Garland signing on to lead the project.

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Gamers who have played the epic and punishing FromSoftware hit know that dialogue is minimal in the game, but that there is plenty of worldbuilding to go around. Adapting the story into a live-action movie definitely seems like a challenge, so the playerbase is understandably eager to see what approach the team will take.

Although there have not been any official updates or sneak peeks revealed since the project was announced, some users on social media are sharing footage that they claim could be from the upcoming adaptation. The initial source appears to have been throxtv on TikTok.

The leaked footage appeared on Reddit and TikTok with the caption “Elden Ring movie set spotted” and has already generated close to 175,000 views. It’s unclear whether the sets revealed in the video are actually for the film or for something else, but there’s no denying that they are impressive and that they look distinctively Elden Ring in nature.

The biggest giveaway is the Statue of Marika, which many commenters on Reddit and social media are already praising for looking like it was adapted straight from the video game. The set in the video seems to still be in the works and is not complete yet, so it doesn’t offer a full picture of whatever the project might happen to be.

At this time, the videos have not been taken down and A24 has not released any kind of statement confirming or denying that this is a production set for the movie.

Given that the project was only announced in May 2025, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a bit longer before the project is finished and they can finally see how well the punishing combat and moody world translate to the big screen. There is no official release date at this time, but a release any time before 2027 seems highly unlikely. Hopefully fans will get some official casting news later this year and maybe even a teaser trailer sometime shortly after.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Elden Ring film does not have a confirmed release date at this point.