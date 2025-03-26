Microsoft Seems to be Cracking the Code — Sits at the Top of the Playstation Pre-order List

With the recent announcement of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hitting the PlayStation 5 and the previous reveal of Forza Horizon 5 doing the same, Microsoft appears to be making good on its promise to bring its games to other consoles. And surprise, surprise! Gamers are rewarding them with pre-orders and praise. Resetera member Millstone puts it best, saying: “Everyone should have access to great games. I’ve been pretty happy with Microsoft’s transition to being a broader publisher.”

And they’re absolutely right. We’re way past console wars. That was viable in an industry that was healthy, and it was just fun. With jobs becoming more volatile every day, this is an incredible look for the gaming industry overall. While we likely won’t see a Zelda on PlayStation or even God of War on Xbox, this is proof that Microsoft taking a big-picture viewpoint is working. Who could have guessed that this would work?

MICROSOFT ALLOWING ME A VICTORY LAP? SURE!

It’s me, your boy, I guessed. Look, I’m not gonna act like I was the first or only person with this viewpoint. But, by nature of having written it out, I really just want to run it back. It’s truly the right decision for Microsoft, and I’m excited about what this means for the future. They have to be looking at that and losing their minds. It’s a clear payoff for their strategy.

So, I’m going to run my victory lap because I very much want this to work. I’ve been critical of Microsoft in the past because, for a while, it seemed like they had no idea what they wanted to be. Between confusing console names and a lack of first-party attention in favor of Game Pass, it felt like the direction wasn’t clear.

But with their rallying cry of “This is an Xbox”, it’s very obvious. Microsoft wants to be ubiquitous in the gaming world while working side by side with the other companies. This will also be the place where I will make a request to Microsoft to allow Rare to make a new Banjo-Kazooie. We’re way overdue for the Bear and Bird to make a comeback. If we can get that level of cooperation without all the crap, gamers are in for a special time.