Harry Potter Game Gets Big Update 8 Years After Launch

Eight years after its debut, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has released a new update in celebration of its 8-year anniversary. From its first launch back in 2018 to this latest update, the game has offered one of the most complete Hogwarts wizardry experiences, growing into a huge mobile title with over 160 million players and a tight-knit community that has poured billions of minutes into their gameplay.

Impressively, players have made significant milestones over the years in Hogwarts Mystery. This includes casting thousands of spells, accumulating billions of house points, building relationships with the NPCs, and even graduating in-game to continue their wizarding journeys outside of school life. The 8-year anniversary update for Hogwarts Mystery celebrated these achievements with both content, such as an adventure with Rowan, and limited-time events for players to experience.

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Most notably, though, the arrival of ‘Beyond Hogwarts Volume 3’ in this latest update offers a continuation of the Hogwarts Mystery narrative. Throughout the story, players will be able to experience events unfolding with the escape of Sirius Black, as well as investigations into new mysteries that stretch beyond the Hogwarts grounds.

According to the official update news post, this story will include reunions with beloved characters, such as the Weasley family, as well as plenty of drama and a fair share of lighter, feel-good moments, too. However, if you’re yet to reach this stage of the game in your playthrough, you’re not out of luck, either! There will also be a preview event that gives a glimpse into post-graduation life within Hogwarts Mystery.

Aside from this, players will be able to undertake new adventures, such as a peaceful trip with Rowan that takes a dark turn, investigations into rumors regarding Albus Dumbledore, and a mystery surrounding a peculiar chest once owned by Newt Scamander. Lastly, there will also be seasonal celebrations occurring in-game featuring the update, such as Earth Day activities that include familiar faces, such as the adored Hagrid.

This significant update will be sure to entertain any Harry Potter enthusiast, as well as give previous players a chance to return to the game. If you’ve been wanting to immerse yourself in the wizarding world of Harry Potter lately, then Hogwarts Mystery and all of the latest content may just be the perfect answer!

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is available to download on mobile devices with iOS & Android, and is also available to play on PC via the Google Play Games on PC feature.