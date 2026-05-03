Valve Finally Addresses Steam Machine Delays

The Steam Controller launches on May 4, but the Steam Machines are still awaiting the announcement of a firm release date. While promoting the launch of the Steam Controller, some Valve representatives discussed the problems getting the rest of the new hardware into the hands of consumers.

“obviously we’re bummed that this is the state of things”

Screenshot: Valve

Valve revealed its new lineup in November 2025 and there were a lot of things for PC gamers to be excited about. Although the new VR headset may have a very niche audience, there definitely seemed to be a lot of demand for the Steam Machine, which was designed with living room PC gaming in mind.

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Unfortunately, a lot of economic factors changed in the weeks and months right after the announcement. Supply chain issues, RAM shortages, and other component shortages have been plaguing the industry and are impacting pricing and availability for all gaming hardware.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Valve’s Steve Cardinali and Lawrence Yang took a moment to address the issues that are impacting the eventual release of the Steam Machine:

Yang: “I mean, obviously we’re bummed that this is the state of things. At the very least, we’re not the only ones in this boat. Like everyone’s kind of figuring out how to overcome these obstacles and challenges—RAM shortages, memory shortages, price hikes, everything. You know, it’s unavoidable that it will impact basically anything we make that has any of those parts in them. So we’re doing our best to make sure that we can make the product and have it still available at as good and competitive a price as we can. But yeah, it’s challenging for sure.”

Cardinali: “Yeah, I mean, no engineer who designs a product wants to… you’re like right there and then you have this whole challenge thrown at you last minute. It’s frustrating. But yeah, we’re working our hardest to get resolution there.”

The pair did go on to confirm that the plan was always to ship the Steam Controller as soon as it was ready for market, but to hold it back to launch alongside the Steam Machine like some rumors had suggested was happening.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates about when the Steam Machine will eventually arrive and what the final price will look like.

The Steam Controller launches May 4, 2026. The Steam Machine is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2026, but has not committed to a final release date at this time.