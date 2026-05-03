Why You Feel Hopeful and Hopeless at the Same Time (and 5 Ways to Cope)

If you’re anything like me, you likely swing back and forth between hopeful and discouraged. One moment, I come across a positive video online that restores my faith in humanity; the next, I turn on the news to see the world on fire.

There’s a word for all the emotional whiplash we’re all enduring: Oscillanguish. Here’s how to soothe our overwhelmed systems.

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What Is Oscillanguish?

Oscillanguish describes the ever-so-present experience of living in a complex, nuanced world. One day, we might feel grounded and fulfilled; the next, we’re anxious and uncertain, our safety and sense of stability threatened. While emotions are fleeting, it’s hard to feel settled with so much conflicting information constantly bombarding us.

“Oscillanguish is a theme that frequently comes up in my sessions as it is the emotional pendulum between hope and despair, particularly during times of instability, societal uncertainty, and ongoing personal stress,” says Cristina Billingsley, LMFT, CCTP, and Clinical Director at Sierra Center for Wellness. “I described this phenomenon as the psychological distress between the swing of feeling optimistic and feeling disappointed, groundedness and uncertainty, feeling hopeful and feeling helpless. This emotional back and forth swing can have a negative effect on nervous system regulation as it leaves the nervous system feeling chronically dysregulated.”

Causes of Oscillanguish

While oscillanguish might be more prevalent due to the current state of the world, many of us experience this level of instability in our personal lives, thanks to our own traumas and experiences.

“Oscillanguish can occur due to chronic uncertainty and a history of nervous system hypervigilance,” Billingsley says. “Repeated exposure to stress, destabilizing events, and overwhelming information can intensify this experience, particularly for individuals with a history of trauma, where chronic unpredictability may have conditioned the nervous system to remain hypervigilant, causing individuals to be both emotionally and cognitively prepared for multiple possible outcomes.”

This, she explains, can lead to increased anxiety, difficulty concentrating, sleep disturbances, and even burnout.

Tips for Addressing Oscillanguish

Oscillanguish is unfortunately a common experience today, but with consistent effort, you can help lessen the symptoms. Here are five tips for addressing oscillanguish.

1. Regulate Your Nervous System

According to Billingsley, one of the most important ways to navigate oscillanguish is to focus on nervous system regulation.

“Utilizing grounding strategies and sensory tools such as movement, breathwork, and cold exposure can help stabilize psychological overwhelm before beginning to attempt cognitive solutions,” she says.

2. Limit Emotional Overexposure

While we can’t entirely tune out the rest of the world, we can at least turn down the volume by getting off our devices and outside, into nature and our communities.

“Limiting emotional overexposure via cutting back on doom scrolling and excessive news consumption or repeated exposure to stressful triggers can also be helpful,” Billingsley states.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should remain completely uninformed. But you’re allowed to take breaks and prioritize your mental well-being. As they say, you can’t pour from an empty cup.

3. Increase Your Tolerance for Uncertainty

Uncertainty is all around us—and it always will be. My OCD absolutely hates this fact, but once you learn to sit with discomfort and unpredictability, you will have more power over your own mental health.

“Being able to tolerate ambiguity and sit with uncertainty without catastrophizing it can also be beneficial, as can creating predictable routines in daily life,” says Billingsley. “This helps model a sense of internal safety for the nervous system.”

4. Make Room for Nuance

There is so much nuance in this world, and we are constantly bombarded with conflicting thoughts, opinions, stories, perspectives, and insights. The ability to hold two or more truths is crucial.

“Practicing ‘both/and’ thinking, which means recognizing that two things can be true at once, can also be incredibly grounding,” says Billingsley. Reminding yourself that uncertainty can exist while also recognizing that you are safe in the present moment can be a powerful way to support nervous system regulation.”

5. Connect With Your Community

As stated earlier, connecting with your community and support system helps ground you in the present moment. You’ll quickly remember who and what matters the most, contributing to the world—and to your people—in more meaningful ways.

“Connecting with trusted friends and family, or a therapist, can feel deeply regulating and supportive for the nervous system,” Billingsley states.