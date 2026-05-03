MMORPG Hits New Player Record 20+ Years After It Launched (and It’s Not WoW)

After launching in 2004, this long-running MMO has managed to make a huge leap in daily active players over the last two years.

Torn Hits Major Daily Player Count Milestone

Although World of Warcraft is certainly the biggest MMO to launch in 2004, it was far from the only one. The early 2000s saw a lot of MMOs taking off and one of the smaller projects at the time was an indie text-based online RPG set in a dark, murky underworld called Torn City.

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Torn is a massively multiplayer game with thousands of active players around the world and the game just hit a huge milestone in 2026. After more than twenty years of slow and steady sustained growth, the MMO has exploded in the last two years and doubled its 2024 player count, hitting more than 100,000 daily players for the very first time.

The game’s creator, Joe Chedburn, shared a post on the forums to talk about what the milestone means and how it was achieved.

“Breaking the five-digit barrier on the login page counter has been a dream of mine for a very long time, one I genuinely never thought was possible. Just a few years ago, I was questioning whether our database infrastructure and complex codebase could even realistically handle such numbers.

To put this into perspective: in January 2024, Torn’s daily active players stood at 48,515. In just over two years, that figure has more than doubled, and today, for the first time ever, it surpassed 100,000.”

The 100,000 player count is a huge milestone for any indie game and it is also very impressive to see such a jump in player count so many years after the original launch. The creator went on to talk a bit about how they accomplished such a big leap over the last two years.

“This incredible growth was made possible by two initiatives. First, we worked hard to increase Torn’s capacity to host more players through widespread optimization across our infrastructure and codebase. Second, we pushed our advertising and PR campaigns in multiple new directions. Thankfully, we’ve been successful on both counts. Torn is faster than it has ever been, despite the vast increase in our playerbase, and for the first time in two decades we are seeing significant, sustained growth.”

It will be very exciting to see what is next for Torn and how much the text-based game continues to grow in the coming years as word of mouth praise for it continues to spread.

Torn is available now for free and can be played in browser.