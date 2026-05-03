6 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs To Play at a Family Reunion

Whenever it gets hot outside, families will look for any reason to get together. Similar to your cookouts, the grill gets fired up, kids start running around or swimming, while the adults finally catch up. The atmosphere is always so warm, not just because of the spring or summer setting, but because of the hominess that comes with a healthy family. With the right soundtrack, a family reunion will feel like heaven on earth. In a world that can feel like hell quite often, it’s refreshing to be around so much love.

Every good reunion is going to need a good playlist, though. Noisey has you covered with 6 hip-hop and R&B songs to play the next time you get together with your loved ones over the summer.

Videos by VICE

6 Songs To Play at Your Next Family Reunion

‘Celebration’ by Kool & The Gang

Play video

Kool & The Gang’s entire discography is loaded with the kind of songs you’d hear at every family function. Whether it’s gorgeous and groovy like “Summer Madness” or destined to make you sweat on the dance floor like “Get Down On It“, their records will last until the end of mankind.

However, it’s “Celebration” that has shattered cultural barriers. When they howl to celebrate good times, you can’t help but smile and commemorate the occasions. Birthday parties, family reunions, no matter the background, Kool & The Gang fit the occasion.

‘Do I Do’ by Stevie Wonder

Play video

Stevie Wonder’s music is the strongest distillation of pure joy any artist has ever made. “Do I Do” remains one of his strongest records, a rich assembly of horns that feels like God welcoming you into heaven. “Just the mention of your name/Seems to drive my head insane,” Stevie crooned. The warmth of his voice feels like the perfect embrace.

‘Feels Good’ by Tony! Toni! Toné!

Play video

Truthfully, this list can be a wide variety of soul classics that make people want to get on the dance floor or bask in a lawn chair. While the list involves a ton of throwbacks, some classics can still sound fresh by today’s standards. “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné! fits that description perfectly— fresh, vibrant, and sweet due to Raphael Saadiq’s voice.

‘Luv U Better’ by LL Cool J

Play video

Hip-hop and R&B crossovers are the bones of a great party playlist. They almost always become hit songs, blending the addictive R&B melodies with a tougher rap edge to counter. Why not go for the prototype for those kinds of records? The hook on “Luv U Better” is so addictive that LL Cool J didn’t even need a superstar singer to sell the record. Marc Dorsey’s seductive singing was enough to bring it over the top. “Baby, smile today/’Cause I been imaginin’ more ways/I’m gon’ love you better,” Dorsey coos.

‘Here I Am’ by Rick Ross, Nelly, and Avery Storm

Play video

So much of the staying power for “Here I Am” can be credited to the lightning in a bottle that is Avery Storm. People hadn’t heard too much from him before or after the song. But the high notes he hits on the record are strong enough to raise the spirits in any function. “Every Superwoman needs a Superman/Here I am!” he croons on the hook.

‘Margarita’ by Sleepy Brown, Big Boi, and Pharrell

Play video

“Margarita” may have come out in 2006 with The Neptunes’ lively production, but Sleepy Brown’s old soul makes it universal. Coming from a rich funk history with his dad in the band Brick, Brown’s voice is smooth and groovy enough to fit in any soul outfit in the 70s. Pair that with irresistible lyrics about getting off of work and dancing with a gorgeous woman, “Margarita” can appeal to any generation.