Cody Jinks Went from Thrash to (Johnny) Cash; Stream His New Country Album, ‘I’m Not the Devil’

The link between heavy metal and country music isn’t very well-documented (at least until I write my book about it) but trust me when I say that these two guitar-based, hard-drinking, dark-hearted music genres have quite a lot in common. Hell, just ask Hank Williams III—or if he’s not picking up, take a looksee at Cody Jinks. The Texas songsmith follows in the grand old outlaw counry tradition on his latest album, I’m Not the Devil, showing off chops first earned as the guitarist in thrash band Unchecked Aggression and honed as like minded rambler Whitey Morgan‘s perennial tourmate.

I couldn’t find any Unchecked Aggression tunes online (though there’s apparently a weird-ass ska band with the same name) but I have at least seen Cody Jinks live in his country mode, and it’s always a sweaty good time. Modern country music is saturated with pretenders to the throne of “real” country—to say nothing of honest-to-god outlaws—but Cody Jinks and his low, mellow twang are the real deal. A listen to any of the honky-tonk rippers and heartsick ballads below will make that clear enough (that Merle Haggard cover doesn’t hurt, either).

Videos by VICE

Getcha pull of I’m Not the Devil below, and snag it from Thirty Tigers Records on August 12.

Kim Kelly is chasing songs on Twitter.