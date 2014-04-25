Copenhagen DJ In Mass Hacking Scandal

Hundreds of the most prominent people in Copenhagen’s nightlife scene are collectively holding their breath after information has surfaced that a well known DJ may have hacked their computers, gaining access to all their information and especially to their webcams. For reasons unknown.

Today, the Copenhagen Police department confirmed to VICE that this well known DJ has been under investigation since the 16th of April and that they’ve searched his apartment and that they are currently examining the items recovered. Police are ringing around informing those they find on his computer.

Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and the victims, we have chosen not to disclose the victims’ or the hacker’s identities at this time. We have been in contact with the DJ in question, but as of now, he doesn’t want to comment on the charges.

Close sources estimate that around 128 folks have been hacked by the tech suave DJ over the course of the last three years. After watching tutorials on the usage of trojan horses, the DJ started sending infected party invites to his victims. Once opened, the trojan horse gave him full access to their computers, mail systems, chats, pictures and webcams. It seems that unlike most hackers, this DJ wasn’t interested in financial gains – he just wanted to watch his victims through their webcams. This means he’s only risking up to one and a half years in prison, as this kind of voyeuristic hacking activity isn’t considered a hard crime in Denmark.

One VICE associate remembers early warning signs from the web-obsessed DJ, who once bugged a Skype-call with another DJ on a downward crack spiral, only to sample the sad mutterings as vocals, and then mail it around to his friends. When the same VICE associate learned the extent of the DJ’s transgressions, he posted a subtle hint to the DJ’s actions on his own Facebook page. He soon got a lot of calls, one of which was a threatening call from the DJ himself. Asking to ”get that thing about me off your wall now!”, the DJ then told our associate his sad story.

“The man has virtually rendered himself socially radioactive” we were told.

VICE has been in contact with a number of the victims, but so far none of them have wished to go on the record. According to one of the people we talked to, the victims are afraid of repercussions from the DJ, paranoid due to his black cyber-skills.

”People are afraid and ashamed. Nobody knows what he has on them. They’re scared of being singled out.”

We will keep this updated as the story unfolds. Until then, put some tape over your webcam. Or stop watching creepy porn.