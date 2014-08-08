Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Called the Cops On Her Son for Watching Porn

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Claire Clarke

Videos by VICE

Screencap via South Wales Evening Post

The incident: A woman found mould on her burger buns.

The appropriate response: Returning them.

The actual response: She rejected the store’s offer of a refund and contacted her local newspaper to complain.

Late last month, a woman named Claire Clarke hosted a barbecue at her house in Swansea, Wales.

“There were about 30 people there, family and friends, including children,” Claire told her local paper, the South Wales Evening Post.

“I opened the buns for burgers and hot dogs and put them out,” Claire went on. “Then a little boy gave one of the rolls to his mother to hold and she noticed it [had] mildew.” Claire checked the other burger buns and found that they also had mould growing on them.

Then Claire had a horrifying realisation: People had already eaten some of the rolls: “There were only six or seven left as the others had been eaten. I had had one and I felt physically sick. I broke down in tears. People had come along to my barbecue and I had served up rolls with mildew on them.”

Just in case you’re scan reading this, I feel it’s important to repeat that Claire says she BROKE DOWN IN TEARS over this.

Once Claire was done crying, a family member drove her to the store where she’d purchased the rolls. According to a spokesperson for the store, Claire was offered an apology, a refund, and a “goodwill gesture” of £5 ($8).

Claire claims that this is not true, and she was only offered a refund. “I had no apology and they offered me a refund,” she said. “I wasn’t happy and took the bread home.”

Once home, Claire contacted the South Wales Evening Post to tell them about this gross miscarriage of justice. The paper, either seeing the potential for comedy in the situation, or in the middle of the slowest news day in history, sent a photographer and a writer to Claire’s house to get the full story.

According to one Twitter user, the mouldy bun controversy was the paper’s lead story for the day it was published.

The paper also contacted the store, who said: “When Claire Clarke called the Cwmdu store to let us know about the bread rolls, we apologised and let her know we would refund her if she returned them to the store. When Claire arrived, we again apologised, offered her a refund and a £5 goodwill gesture for her inconvenience. Claire refused this, instead opting to take the bread rolls home with her and pursue the matter via the press.”

Cry-Baby #2: Chavonda Gallman

The incident: A woman found out her son had been watching porn.

The appropriate response: Pretending you didn’t notice, silently leaving the room, then never, ever bringing it up again (ever).

The actual response: She called the cops.

On Tuesday of this week, 40-year-old Chavonda Gallman returned to her home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with her two-year-old daughter and one of her real estate clients.

When she went into the house, her 15-year-old son was upstairs in his bedroom.

According to a police report found by the Smoking Gun, Chavonda’s daughter went into the living room and turned on the TV. When she did this, porn filled the screen.

“They immediately turned off the TV and took Mrs Gallman’s daughter out of the room,” the report goes on. Chavonda then called the police to report that her daughter had been exposed to porn.

When officers arrived at the home, Chavonda told them that her son had been having behavioural issues, and that she hoped reporting the issue to the police would “help track her son’s behaviour”.

At the time of press, the story had been picked up by almost 20 different news sites. Which I’m sure Chavonda’s son is THRILLED about.

Which of these guys is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this little poll thing down here:

Who is the bigger cry-baby?

Previously: A guy who reported a fake murder to get out of a speeding ticket vs. a woman who ran some people over because they were concerned about her child’s wellbeing

Winner: The woman who ran people over!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter