Cry-Baby of the Week: Some Guys Allegedly Shot a Woman Because They Lost at Beer Pong

After a two-week break, it’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: The cast of La Traviata at the Opéra Bastille

Screencap via Google Maps, niqab photo via Wikimedia Commons

The incident: A Muslim woman wore a niqab to the opera.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: The cast said they would stop performing unless the woman removed her veil.

Earlier this month, an unnamed “tourist from a Gulf state” was sitting front row for a performance of the opera La Traviata at the Opéra Bastille in Paris. She did this while wearing a niqab (a full face covering, like the one in the above photo.)

According to a report in the Telegraph, performers in the show noticed the woman during the second act and said they would not continue the show unless the woman removed her facial covering. (It is not specified how they thought she might affect their ability to sing songs.)

During the interval, an attendant reportedly approached the woman and told her that she could only stay to watch the rest of the show if she removed her veil.

“It’s never very nice to ask someone to leave… But there was a misunderstanding of the law and the lady either had to respect it or leave,” Jean-Philippe Thiellay, deputy director of Opéra Bastille, is reported to have said.

The woman and the man she was with then got up and left.

Wearing a full-face covering in public has been banned in France since 2011. People who violate the rule face a €150 ($190) fine.

“What possible harm could a woman sitting quietly in the audience with face covered do to anyone?” frequent opera attendee Guy Laurent told the Daily Express. “The woman would clearly have felt utterly humiliated by what happened—French culture should be more tolerant, it is not the job of theaters to enforce petty laws.”

Cry-Baby #2: Decoris Rucker and Chris Hackett.

The incident: Some guys lost a game of beer pong at a party.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: They allegedly opened fire on the party with a gun.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a bunch of people were playing beer pong at a house party in Ames, Texas.

According to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun, this game was lost by two men named Decoris Rucker Jr. and Chris Hackett. The police report also notes that the two men are known by the aliases “Red” and “Crazy Chris” respectively.

The men were, allegedly, not very happy about losing. They’re reported to have run away from the house “firing wildly” at other party guests with a gun.

One bullet struck a 19-year-old girl in the thigh.

An hour and a half after the shooting, Rucker checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It’s not known if this is related to the beer pong shooting. The other suspect is still at large. It’s expected they will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

