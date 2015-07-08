Damn! Timbuktu & Damn! Got the Crowd Amped at Roskilde Festival

When a politically-driven rapper takes the stage, it can go one of two ways. Either the crowd will lose interest upon realizing this is not a copy of Juicy J or Drake they’ll be able to lose their minds to… or they’ll actually get the whole politics thing and get into it. That’s precisely what happened when Swedish Timbuktu & Damn! took to the Arena Stage at Roskilde Festival: the crowd was moving in nearly-impossible unison for the entire performance and clearly getting their sweat on. Missed out on the whiff of sweat and socially-relevant hip-hop? It’s all good—we’ve got a video of them performing “Det löser sej” live below, courtesy of Roskilde Festival.