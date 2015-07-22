Leave Your Cynicism at the Door: Here’s Darwin Deez’s “Time Machine”

Deez shot by Krista Schlueter.

Please don’t front like you didn’t love “Constellations” or “Radar Detector” back in 2010. Darwin Deez’s bright, plinkety indie-pop is hard to hate on because it’s so damn catchy, plus he utilizes the upper echelons of the fret board with masterful aplomb. Even if your sense of aesthetics were set off in a tailspin due to Deez’s propensity for headbands, Deez’s kinship with Kip from Napoleon Dynamite is actually deeply endearing.

Anyway below is the premiere of Deez’s new tune, “Time Machine,” which Zane Lowe—yes he of Beats 1, formerly BBC Radio 1—has deemed his “World Record,” which we think means he likes it. And what’s not to like? It’s a sprightly summer pop song with a neatly noodled guitar line. And it’s all about getting blanked by a buddy! Bummer.

Of the lyrics Deez explains: “I don’t like having enemies or being on bad terms with people, but an old friend of mine is keeping me at a distance. I really prefer to talk these kind of things out, but some people just don’t. That’s what inspired the words to ‘Time Machine’—wanting to hurry up, get past the bitterness and on to the reunion.”

Here’s hoping they’ve kissed and made up by now. Deez drops his third record, Double Down, this fall, plus he’ll be hitting the road. Dates below.

Darwin Deez Tour Dates

8/26/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right – Neon Gold Popshop

11/17/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

11/18/15 Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

11/19/15 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

11/21/15 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

11/22/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/24/15 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw

11/25/15 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater

11/27/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/28/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/30/15 Austin, TX @ Red 7 Small

12/1/15 Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s Downstairs

12/2/15 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12/6/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

12/7/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

12/9/15 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

12/11/15 Buffalo, NY @ Studio at Waiting Room

12/12/15 Toronto, CAN @ Drake Hotel

12/13/15 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

Double Down is out on 9.18 via Lucky Number.