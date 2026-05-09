Rick Ross Teases a Potential Resolution to Drake Feud, Says He Doesn’t Want To See Him Lose

Rick Ross may not like Drake nowadays. But he’s also no hater, either. Consequently, he’s making it a point to support his former friend, even if they’re not close anymore. In an interview with Rap Life, Rozay effectively teased an end to their quiet cold war. Ultimately, he just wants to see the Toronto MC win.

“Drake, if you listening to this homie, listen to me. My n***a, shine. I don’t want to see you lose. No real n***a want to see you lose. That ain’t what it’s about. This culture, this game, this rap s**t, this ain’t what it’s about,” Rick Ross said. “Real n***as just wanna see real n***as shine together.”

Videos by VICE

This mindset matches his inclination to support Drake’s Iceman when it comes out on May 15th. “I ain’t mad at that. You let me know. Hit me in the DM and let me know if that s**t is fire,” Ross told the journalist at Complex. “We ain’t never been them type of n***as hating on a n***a that’s shining if some s**t hot.”

Rick Ross Gives Mixed Messages in His Beef With Drake

In spite of this softer disposition, Ross still made it a point to cut out Drake’s vocals on “Aston Martin Music” when he performed it in his Verzuz against French Montana. “I wanna do ‘Aston Martin Music,’ minus Drake’s vocals. No Drake vocals. If you wanna sing that, I’ma let you sing that,” the Miami legend told the crowd.

Then, when the Drake portion was redacted, the crowd filled in the gaps. Rick Ross saw the humor in this and grinned at everyone singing along to his classic collaboration with Drake.

In order for the pair to truly be friends again, Ross said back in April, there has to be some serious amends made on Drake’s end. Unfortunately, though, he doesn’t believe that reality could come to fruition. “Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there,” Rick Ross explained during an episode of Thoughts In A Culli. “Is it any potential of him being a real n***a? He gotta decide that. Hopefully, it’s a lot of n***as that was watching and learned from it.”

Beef or not, though, Ross is still going to play the music they made together. “I’m a real n***a, and being a real n***a, you never change your past. The music I’ve created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I’ma still enjoy it,” Ross added. “No lame n***a or anybody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of. I control what goes on from here on.”