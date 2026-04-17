Rick Ross Casts Doubt on Squashing Drake Beef: ‘Homie Got a Lot of Issues He Got to Address’

Every hip-hop fan knows all about the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. It dominated all of 2024, and its effects still trickle into the culture today. Drake hasn’t released an album since. Kendrick, however, became a Super Bowl Halftime performer from it, and J. Cole is still apologizing for getting involved.

Interestingly, no one seems to recall the other feuds sparked by the conflict. You might remember A$AP Rocky throwing shots. Maybe even The Weeknd mocking him on “All to Myself” with Future. What you might not remember is Rick Ross throwing his hat in the ring against Drake.

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Rick Ross is Unsure if He’ll Ever Patch Things Up With Drake Again

Ross spent a lot of time trolling online initially, leading to some occasional shots from Drake. The MMG mogul then released “Champagne Moments” during the heat of the infamous Kendrick Lamar war. As a result, he wasn’t paid much attention, mostly because the Toronto MC was too busy being thrashed by Lamar.

Now that the smoke has cleared a bit, people are wondering if Rick Ross could ever patch up his issues with Drake. During an episode of Thoughts In A Culli, he essentially put the ball in Drake’s court. “Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there,” he told the interviewer. “Is it any potential of him being a real n***a? He gotta decide that. Hopefully, it’s a lot of n***as that was watching and learned from it.”

Ross shrugged that the whole situation was “unfortunate.” Then the interviewer inquired about a clip where the Miami rapper was performing one of his old collaborations with Drake. Does he still have love and appreciation for the music he made with him despite everything that happened?

French Montana believes the two men will squash their beef one day

Ultimately, Rick Ross admitted that he can’t change what happened. But because he knows himself, his body of work could never be sullied by past issues. “I’m a real n***a, and being a real n***a, you never change your past. The music I’ve created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I’ma still enjoy it,” he explained.

“No lame n***a or anybody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of,” Ross added. “I control what goes on from here on.”

While it might seem bleak, friend and collaborator French Montana believes that Rick Ross and Drake will eventually patch their issues. In a February conversation on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, he chopped it all up to petty differences that can be fixed. “It’ll happen,” he insisted. “Brothers always fight and make up, man. It’ll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?”