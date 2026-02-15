French Montana Reveals How a Leaked Collab With Drake and Rick Ross Ruined a Sequel to Their Classic ‘Stay Schemin”

Leak culture can be an insidious one. On one hand, fans can finally get to hear records they may have never heard otherwise. Oftentimes, an artist can create something, and it may sit in the vault forever, never thought of again. Selfishly, people will always want to hear unreleased songs the same way they love snippets. However, on the other hand, an artist may have kept their records from the public on purpose. Maybe it wasn’t ready, or maybe they had plans for it that were spoiled by impatient people. French Montana knows this feeling all too well. It prevented another blockbuster moment in his lengthy career.

During a February 2026 conversation on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, French reflected on the unofficially released “Splash Brothers” song. The leaked record has Drake and Rick Ross featured on it but never quite saw the light of day. That is, until someone decided to share it anyway.

Videos by VICE

But why couldn’t it have been released? If the record was practically done, what was the hold up? French Montana recalls that there were supposed to be some different verses going around. Eventually, the record just lay dormant after a while.

French Montana Explains Why We Never Got His Second Collab With Drake and Rick Ross

“There’s a leaked version [with Drake],” Montana said. “The ‘Splash Brothers’ record never came out with Drake because the version that we had… had a verse from Rozay. I think Drake was waiting for [a different] verse from Rozay for that record. I think he wanted him to cut another verse. Either he said something on the first verse or something had happened.”

The record was supposed to be a formal sequel to the trio’s classic “Stay Schemin’” in 2012. Moreover, the song initially belonged to Drake but timing with Ross’ verse kept the record from ever materializing. Consequently, Drake slid the song to French Montana to let him use it as he saw fit.

Ultimately, he never had the opportunity to formally release it and now it exists as one of the most infamous leaks in recent memory. Nowadays, Drake and Rick Ross aren’t on speaking terms after throwing shots at each other during Drake’s 2024 Kendrick Lamar feud. However, French Montana firmly believes that Drizzy and Rozay will eventually patch things up. “It’ll happen,” he argued. “Brothers always fight and make up, man. It’ll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?”