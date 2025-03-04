Kendrick Lamar Is Still Dominating Drake on the Billboard Charts

Kendrick Lamar emerged the clear winner in his rap beef with Drake, and the Compton rapper continues to dominate on some big music charts.

Hot New Hip-hop reports that Kendrick is holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Luther,” a collab with SZA from his 2024 album GNX. Notably, Kendrick also has songs in the number three, four, and 10 spots.

As for Drake, his songs “Nokia” and “Gimme A Hug” were big hits, but the Canadian-born artist has now fallen completely off the top 10 charts.

Kendrick and Drake’s beef started when Kendrick took some shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.” After J. Cole bowed out of the beef, Kendrick and Drake began trading shots back and forth over several diss tracks, one of which was the song “Not Like Us.”

The track went on to be one of the biggest songs of 2024 and won every single award it was nominated for at the 2025 Grammy Awards and was performed by Kendrick during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. While he ultimately seemed to bow out after “Not Like Us” began soaring in popularity, Drake addressed their beef on his new collab, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, with PartyNextDoor.

Drake Referenced His Beef With Kendrick on His New Album

In “Gimme A Hug,” for example, he raps: “Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience,” later adding, “You Neo in the Matrix, these n***s just Nemo in the ocean/Small fish, making kids feel emotion/Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken.”

Drake later goes on to turn his ire toward anyone championing his downfall, saying, “Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin’ ’round like a dignitary/Funny how it’s only bitch n***s that are waiting on the boy’s obituary/’Cause if I die, it’s these n**s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the fuck are they gon’ do with it?” he raps.

Not content to leave it there, he uses the second verse to reject the idea of rap beef altogether. “They be droppin’ shit, but we be droppin’ harder shit (Droppin’ harder shit),” he raps, then adding, “Fuck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit.”

Because nothing says “I don’t care about a rap beef” more than talking about the rap beef. Which you lost.