sza-joining-kendrick-lamar-for-2025-super-bowl-halftime-show

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show is about to be one BMF. It’s been announced that none other than SZA will be joining the big event, happening in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 9.

In a teaser—which fans can check out below—Kendrick is walking around on a football field taking on the phone to someone while a group of marchers pass by in the background.

Suddenly, as the rapper says he has “been thinking about a guest performer,” SZA sneaks up behind him and dumps a bucket of, what is presumably, blue Gatorade on him.

The big game Halftime Show collaboration comes ahead of Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National stadium tour, which will trek across North America later this year, hitting cities such as Atlanta, Seattle, St. Louis, and Toronto.

Kendrick and SZA have worked together on a total of seven songs, going all the way back to 2014 when he featured “Babylon, the second single of SZA’s third EP, Z. Most recently, the pair were guests on each other’s 2024 albums, with Kendrick appearing on SZA’s “30 For 30” — the fourth single from the reissue of her sophomore studio album SOS, titled LANA — and SZA joining Kendrick on two songs from his sixth studio album, GNX: “gloria” and “luther.”

While the two may play at least a couple of the aforementioned collaborations, you could probably win a real-money bet that they’ll perform their 2018 Grammy and Oscar-nominated collab “All The Stars,” from the Black Panther soundtrack. Fingers crossed!