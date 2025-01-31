Dr. Dre Reveals Why He Sided With Kendrick Lamar During Drake Beef

The 2024 beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake had a lot of people in the hip-hop industry having to choose sides, and now Dr. Dre has revealed the “negative” thing Drake did that made him side with Kendrick.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that—even though Kung-Fu Kenny has been one of Dre’s proteges for years—this didn’t necessarily mean Dre felt it was necessary to immediately weigh in on the beef. However, that all changed when Drake brought Kendrick’s family into the matter.

“I don’t want to get negative,” Dre said during a recent appearance on the Unusual Suspects podcast, speaking to hosts Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell. “My whole shit is about being positive and moving forward and all that shit.”

“The fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids,” Dre continued, “that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!.’”

Last Spring, Kendrick took some jabs at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.” J. Cole released his own diss track in response, but soon took it down and publically stated that he was not going to get involved any further.

Kendrick and Drake then traded shots back and forth over several different diss tracks, with the Compton rapper very clearly emerging as the victor with “Not Like Us,” a song that has since gone on to achieve massive mainstream success and has been at the center of multiple lawsuits filed by Drake.

Lamar is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in a few weeks.