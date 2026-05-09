Narrative Adventure Games Are Making a Big Comeback in 2026

We’re in the middle of a narrative adventure whirlwind here in the first half of 2026, as an unprecedented number of well-known story-driven adventure games, and some smaller surprises, have either already been released in recent months or are about to come out in the coming days and weeks, and each one of them is offering something different.

Narrative adventure games are having a moment in 2026

screenshot: Deck Nine Games

2024 and 2025 saw a decent amount of interesting and quirky narrative adventure games come out. The dark and surreal Indika made a name for itself in the indie scene, and Nobody Wants to Die offered a gritty cyberpunk-inspired noir experience for fans of detective stories. Perhaps the biggest deal, though, was the return of Life is Strange‘s Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which saw developer Deck Nine open up a new chapter in the beloved protagonist’s life: The pursuit of higher academia in the fictional Vermont university Caledon.

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2025 had a handful of more than solid narrative adventure experiences on offer too, like Don’t Nod’s nostalgic Lost Records: Bloom and Rage and Dispatch, a superhero comedy from AdHoc, the new studio largely made up of ex-Telltale developers. Dispatch specifically was a major hit, selling four million copies since its October 2025 release. It also went on to earn a bunch of nominations at various award shows, including The Game Awards.

2026, however, is a different beast entirely. While Dispatch is a part of 2026’s much more vast lineup of narrative adventure releases, having come to Nintendo Switch in January, there are a ton of all-new titles in the genre that are all coming out within the same window. It seems that almost every well-established narrative adventure studio has a game to drop here in the first half of 2026.

several major narrative adventure games have already dropped

screenshot: Don’t Nod

At the time of writing, there have already been a handful of narrative adventure games that have come out recently, two of which are from perhaps the most well-established studios in the genre: Deck Nine and Don’t Nod. The former surprise announced Life is Strange: Reunion back in January for a late March release. Reunion sees the return of Max Caulfield’s best friend, Chloe Price, as she joins Max at Caledon to help unravel the spark of a campus-wide tragedy. Don’t Nod, on the other hand, the studio originally responsible for creating the Life is Strange series under Square Enix, just recently put out its new sci-fi adventure game Aphelion, which incorporates some of the lighter climbing mechanics seen in the studio’s underrated 2023 climbing adventure Jusant.

We’ve also seen the recent release of inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories, the debut game from independent developer Nagai Industries that sees players manage a small convenience store in Japan. Mixtape, which is similar in setting to last year’s Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, is another one of these games. It’s the sophomore title from Beethoven & Dinosaur, the indie team behind 2021’s psychedelic 2D space opera The Artful Escape. Mixtape has been at the top of the wishlist for many fans of the genre for some time, as it boasts an impressive licenced soundtrack, including the likes of Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Devo.

Supermassive Games is also joining the fun with a major game release, too. The horror studio is most widely recognized for it’s hit PlayStation 4 game Until Dawn and its more recent Dark Pictures Anthology series, of which the imminent Directive 8020 is also a part of. Distinct from Don’t Nod’s aforementioned Aphelion, Directive 8020 will be more of a cinematic movie-like experience which likely won’t feature any climbing mechanics, at least not to the extent Aphelion does. Considering some of the other smaller narrative adventure games like Will: Follow the Light, which dropped on the same day as Mixtape, and the more puzzle-focused follow-up to 2020’s Call of the Sea in Call of the Elder Gods from Out of the Blue Games that’s on the way in a few days, one can see just how big a moment these games are having in the first half of the year.

Each game offers something different

screenshot: Supermassive Games

This many narrative adventure games may seem like an overabundance. However, each one of these new titles is doing something that the others aren’t. inKonbini, for example, offers a sort of simulation-like experience of stocking the store’s shelves and ringing up customers at the register. Its story is still very much at the forefront, often taking precedence over the store duties, but those sim elements set it apart from the other 2026 games it shares its genre with.

Some of the climbing mechanics Don’t Nod brought over from Jusant into Aphelion will almost certainly help make it stand apart from Supermassive’s Directive 8020, which is the only narrative adventure game of the bunch that looks to be offering an oppressive and dark sci-fi horror experience. Then there’s Mixtape, which is the one game here that seems to have its licensed soundtrack as its beating heart.

Perhaps one of the wackiest games that’s set to release at some point this year is There Are No Ghosts at the Grand. Astonishingly, it’s a musical that has its cast of characters perform song and dance numbers all while having players renovate a small English hotel and its surrounding village. The game’s renovation mechanic seems to serve as the core of its gameplay experience, but the trailers suggest a major focus on each character’s surreal and ethereal musical numbers. Plus, there seems to be heavy supernatural elements at play and a mystery to unravel involving the protagonist and their father, all with a strange talking cat at players’ sides. There Are No Ghosts at the Grand has a ton going on. I’ve never seen anything quite like it, and its first reveal trailer from last summer had me watching on loop for weeks. Its music is infectious and its uniqueness is untouched by any other 2026 narrative adventure game.

are there even more narrative adventure games coming later in the year?

screenshot: Adhoc Studio

While narrative adventure fans on all platforms will be able to enjoy these games, it’s gamers on Xbox who will have an extra good time, as the critically acclaimed Dispatch is set to come to the platform at some point over the summer, adding to the already unbelievable lineup of 2026 narrative adventure games. No specific date has been given quite yet for the arrival of AdHoc’s debut game on Xbox, but that’s sure to change soon with Summer Game Fest just a month away.

As for other all-new games in the genre that are coming later this year, Ontos is one that fans of sci-fi horror have been keeping their eye on since its 2025 Game Awards reveal. It’s Frictional Games’ spiritual successor to Soma that will have players explore a creepy moon hotel. Frictional has been known for its Amnesia and Penumbra horror series, and so Ontos sits near the top of the radar for fans of both horror games and narrative-focused adventures.

Where is the wolf among us 2?

screenshot: Telltale games

If the narrative adventure genre has a Hollow Knight: Silksong-like “unicorn” game, it would be The Wolf Among Us 2. The game was in early development when Telltale tragically closed its doors in 2018, but work on the highly anticipated sequel has since resumed under a “revived” Telltale, which initially partnered with AdHoc Studio before the latter split off to make Dispatch. The future of The Wolf Among Us 2 is very unclear, but there is a slim possibility that 2026 could be its year. Although it seems unlikely, if it does happen to finally see the light of day this year, it would likely come near the very end of 2026. A Wolf Among Us 2 release would put 2026 up there as one of the greatest years ever for narrative adventure games, at least in terms of its sheer number of high profile releases.

Even without the release of the fabled Wolf Among Us 2, the first half of 2026 alone has been incredible to witness as a fan of narrative adventures. Everyone from Don’t Nod to Supermassive to first-time independent developers to even ex-Telltale, and possibly even revived Telltale, too, all have something new for gamers to sink their teeth into this year.

