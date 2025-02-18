‘Lost Records: Bloom and Rage’ Tape 1 Is Easily One of Don’t Nod’s Best, Most Emotionally Resonant Games (Review)

Decades from now, I hope people point to Don’t Nod and, specifically, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, and ask, “How could anyone have ever thought that video games weren’t art?” I’d call myself a Don’t Nod demon. When they release a game, I’m usually front-and-center for it. The trailers for Lost Records excited me more than anything the team has ever released. I’m happy to confirm that Lost Records is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, one of Don’t Nod’s best games.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling many impressions of Lost Records might skew negatively because there’s a stronger focus on characters rather than plot. In games, it’s expected that there’s a certain “speed” of plot progression, or else players will get bored. Life Is Strange: True Colors — not a Don’t Nod joint, I know — was dinged for being slower-paced and “unengaging.” I’ll say it now: if you don’t like narrative-minded games with that more deliberate pace, Lost Records won’t be for you. Tape 1 of the two-part experience focuses largely on the characters and the formation and maintenance of their bonds.

You’ll play as Swann Holloway, the most delightfully awkward “Millennial-coded” protagonist I’ve ever seen (but I’ll get back to that momentarily). When the game opens, she’s driving up to the Blue Spruce bar back in her old childhood stomping grounds: Velvet Cove, Michigan. She’s having a tense conversation with her overbearing mother. Swann is clearly distracted and stressed. She’s here to meet Autumn, an old friend she hasn’t seen in over 20 years. A secret they promised to keep hidden has crawled its way into their lives from the depths. Lost Records then masterfully balances the “present” timeline with the past, diving into the events leading up to The Secret.

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

‘lost records’ wears its cringe millennial badge proudly

As you’re introduced to 16-year-old Swann in her childhood bedroom before she meets her rowdy group of friends, two things make themselves abundantly clear. 1. Don’t Nod crafted the perfect relatable, socially awkward geek protagonist for the ages. 2. Don’t Nod also wants Millennials to suffer. Swann’s room is nothing but “OH MY GOD, I REMEMBER THAT!” fodder for 30- and -40-year-olds. The above image shows “Mothgirl,” which definitely isn’t a reference to Furby. VHS tapes, not-Blockbuster rental cases, those old-ass candies that used to come in that weird aluminum-like casing. Lost Records delighted me and reminded me of my age in equal measure. That dedication to ’90s “culture” is everywhere.

I even spotted a Stephen King reference (and if Don’t Nod tries to tell you there’s no Stephen King to be found, they’re liars). Which is fitting because King is one of my favorite authors; however, he often gets criticized for being too dedicated to his character work. King’s the kind of author who can spend an entire chapter of a book with two characters arguing in a single room and make it a compelling character development masterclass. Don’t Nod obviously borrowed some notes there as Lost Records follows a similar narrative structure to its great benefit.

With Swann alone (without the other three important girls), some of her dialogue options had me audibly laughing. It’s clear that before meeting her friends, Swann only talks to her cat. There’s a lot of quipping, chuckling to herself, and snorting like the geek she is. When it comes time to have a conversation with another character? Stammering, stuttering, and dialogue prompts where it’s clear whatever she actually says sounded cooler in her head. I loved Swann — in my heart, she’s one of Don’t Nod’s best protagonists, bar none.

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

this is how you structure dueling narratives without it being messy

Lost Records frequently dances between past and present without it being exhausting or confusing. In Tape 1, all of the present-day interactions are mysterious and, while attempting to be outwardly “friendly,” carry an ominous, tense air between characters. The introspective adulthood of the main characters perfectly feeds into their youthful sincerity.

Swann and her friends, Autumn, Nora, and Kat, all have their own fun personalities that play off one another effortlessly. Swann’s the “ERM, ACTUALLY!” lovable nerd, Autumn’s the voice of reason with a mild devious streak, Nora’s the energetic loose cannon (or, as I believe, “likable Chloe” — if you know, you know), and Kat’s quiet and reserved, but passionate. Yes, I’m buzzing over the story and trying so hard not to ruin any of Lost Records‘ surprises!

I’ll say this about the overarching plot: yes, it’s very much “teens being young, silly, and getting into mischief” coming-of-age territory. That is, until Lost Records punches you in the jaw with a horrifying revelation or emotional scene. In many ways, Lost Records is all the beauty and pain that comes with the unfamiliar territory of new friendships. About the innocence of youth against the knowledge and wisdom of getting older. How important it is to cherish the bonds that matter to you while you still have them.

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

‘lost records’ is more than just a cute title

A core mechanic of Lost Records I haven’t mentioned until now is Swann’s attachment to her camcorder and capturing as much of Velvet Cove as she can. You can shoot footage of people, places, birds, and more, watching your handiwork through a period-appropriate grainy lens. Without spoiling too much, your camera adventures mean more in the game’s grand schemes than you’d expect.

I truly, truly hope Lost Records gets the patience it deserves. Again, its slower pace means it’ll inevitably fall out of favor with some folks. But, if you stick around, Tape 1 of Lost Records will do anything but disappoint you. If you’re willing to engage with it, it’ll reward you with compelling storytelling, layered characters, stellar environmental design, and an always-relevant reminder that there’s beauty in imperfection.

Oh, and also, the back half of Lost Records goes to some places. So, yeah, it’ll be worth it to see how the story unravels! If Tape 1 is merely the first half, then Tape 2 may very well conclude with Lost Records genuinely being Don’t Nod’s undisputed (and, so far, deserved) masterpiece!

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (Tape 1) will be available on February 18, 2025, with Tape 2 set to release on April 15, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.