Cyberpunk 2 Gets Major Development Update from CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red recently revealed new details about Cyberpunk 2’s development in a new job listing. According to the roles they are seeking, the game is looking to expand and improve its storytelling by adopting some of Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3’s most complex side quests.

CD Projekt Red Wants Cyberpunk 2 Stories to Be More Emotional

Screenshot: CD Projekt RED

This latest Cyberpunk 2 update comes from CD Projekt Red themselves, and a job listing they recently posted for the game. According to their official site, the Polish studio is specifically hiring Senior Narrative Designers for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to create emotional storytelling and side quests.

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“CD PROJEKT RED is looking for a Senior Narrative Designer to join our Boston office to work on Cyberpunk 2. We’re looking for a designer with a strong creative approach who can help enrich our worlds through quests and exciting stories grounded in the characters and world around them. This role focuses on narrative-driven emotional design, and visual scripting.”

Cyberpunk 2 Side Quests Will Be Inspired by Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

However, what makes this job listing interesting is what Cyberpunk 2 Associate Director Paweł Sasko had to say about it. In a post on X, the director cited three specific quests to give an example of the kind of writing they were looking for. Here are the three side quests:

Sinnerman (Cyberpunk 2077)

(Cyberpunk 2077) Bloody Baron (Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt)

(Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt) Dream On (Cyberpunk 2077)

All of those quests have pretty emotional and complex character-driven storylines. Take for example the Bloody Baron questline from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The opening side quest has you tracking down the missing wife and child of the Baron, only to discover that she had a miscarriage after being abused by the war lord. It’s pretty weighty stuff.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Sinnerman on the other hand, is now often cited as one of the best Cyberpunk 2077 quests in the game. The storyline could be directly from a Black Mirror episode. Without getting into major spoilers, it involves a corporation trying to live broadcast an inmates final days. However, the quest also touches on religious themes in some really complex ways.

Everything Rumored About Cyberpunk 2 So Far

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

While the latest Cyberpunk 2 job listing gives us an insight into how CD Projekt Red plans to expand its side quests and storytelling, it’s still light on overall details about the game. So we figured we would go over every Cyberpunk 2 rumor we know about so far:

Cyberpunk 2 release date won’t be until 2030 or possibly even later.

It might have a second city and map players will get to explore.

According to Mike Pondsmith the second city is described as being “less Bladerunner” and more Chicago “gone wrong.”

The sequel will still feature Nighty City as its main setting.

Cyberpunk 2 will potentially have multiplayer. Recent job listings for “online modes” were discovered in 2025.

Outside of that, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Cyberpunk 2. For example, who will be the main character, and what will the main story focus on? Given the multiple ways that Cyberpunk 2077 ends, there are many directions the sequel can go. One thing is for sure, though: it appears that CD Projekt Red is specifically looking for “gifted writers” to create deeply emotional and complex storylines.