Vancouver psych-heads Dead Ghosts are back with another cut of west coast garage rock. These guys have definitely licked the same sheet of acid that produced similar neo-psych bands like Strange Boys and The Growlers, especially once those keys start to bleat. So suck the last of that roach and listen to “Around and Through,” the first single from their upcoming third LP, Love and Death and All the Rest. You can pre-order the album here from Burger Records or buy it when it drops on Friday.