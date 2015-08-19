Destruction Unit Definitely Have “The Upper Hand” on Everyone With Their New Burner

Arizona desert punk gods Destruction Unit have not only created an incredible mysticism around themselves, they also have their best effort yet and one of the best LPs of the year with Negative Feedback Resistor. Thus far we’ve heard “If Death Ever Slept”, but now comes the album closer and possibly one of its best tracks with “The Upper Hand,” a six minute onslaught of swirling punk guitars, funky bass fills, and unflappable velocity. Fuck. Get your copy via Sacred Bones. The album hits on September 18.