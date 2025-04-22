Trapt Refuse to Admit They’re Washed, Blame ‘Cancel Culture’ for Low Ticket Sales

Trapt is irrelevant. But no one is more delusional of that reality than Trapt.

You could say that the band has been on a downslope the past several years, but, honestly, they’ve literally had one successful single in their entire career (an argument *could* be made for two), so they’ve barely ever been on an upward slope.

Videos by VICE

Recently, the band’s frontman Chris Taylor Brown—who has, in the past, said a bunch of shit that he was criticized for, which you can learn more about here—went on rant against “cancel culture” being the reason the band has struggled locking in venues while touring.

Trapt Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ for Venue Cancellations. Maybe They’re Just Unpopular.

“What’s up? Trapt is in Pittsburgh tonight, and we had a couple of venues cave to cancel culture in the last few weeks, and it was going to be really hard to do the show,” he recently said in a social media post, per Metal Injection.

“But we decided we’re doing it no matter what. So we got a stage together. We got this venue, called The Building For Arts And Culture. We got some Bud Lights, White Claw, you know, and just everything that our fans are going to need to have a great time with us tonight.”

“And I want to thank all the venues out there—it’s probably about 35 out of like 39 shows that didn’t cave to cancel culture,” Brown continued. “The couple of venues that did in Pittsburgh… You know, they, trolls, they say… they lie about things I said five years ago and the joke I made —I did apologize for that, for my insensitivity, for anybody who was who’s hurt by that. But, yeah, we moved on. Our fans have moved on. There are a few people who haven’t, but yeah, we did this show… We were, we were gonna do this show no matter what.”

Brown then added: “And I just want to thank Chase—he helped us put this together—and he also was like, ‘We’re doing it no matter what.’ They’re not stopping the show. It’s gonna be a great night tonight, and we’ll show you all the footage after we get done.”

Trapt has been coasting on The Popularity of their song “Headstrong” for two Decades

Obviously, we only have Brown’s side of the story here, but let’s break this down to what it really is… Trapt is not a band that is greatly desired. Their self-titled 2002 album did go 4x platinum under the RIAA, but that is entirely thanks to the song “Headstrong,” which found a solid ranking among the early 2000s “divorced dad rock” scene.

It’s entirely plausible that, for most venues, it’s not worth booking them because the return very likely wouldn’t be worth the investment.

And Brown’s eye-rolling “cancel culture” argument is completely invalid as well, because there are plenty of right-wing music artists, and artists who’ve been “canceled” for bad behaviors, who are still selling concert tickets. Staind seems to be doing well, and Aaron Lewis is a proudly outspoken Trump supporter. Morgan Wallen had a massive controversy after being caught on tape using racist slurs, and the motherfucker STILL sells out stadiums.

Trapt is not having issues with venues because of “cancel culture.” They’re having issues with venues because they’re washed up and not worth going to see just to hear one mediocre song you kinda liked two decades ago, that they will almost certainly play last.