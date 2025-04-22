3 Saddest Songs of the ’90s, No Grunge Allowed

In the ’90s, if you heard a sad song on the radio, there was a good chance it was written by a grunge artist. “Jeremy,” “Poly,” “Fell on Black Days,” these were all tracks from Pacific Northwest bands that knew how to bring out the gloom for their avid listeners. But the ’90s were so dark at times that not even grunge bands had a monopoly on sad songs.

We wanted to drive into some rainy day memory lane territory and explore three ’90s tunes that knew how to tug on your heartstrings and make you think about the world in a melancholy way. Things in the world are so strange today, maybe you need a good cry! These are three of the saddest songs of the ’90s, no grunge allowed.

“Nothing Else Matters” – Metallica from Metallica (1992)

With a title like “Nothing Else Matters,” it’s pretty clear what you’re getting into when you play this track. Written by the heavy metal band Metallica, the guitar intro to the track is mournful, like walking through a grey graveyard as the rain is pouring down on your t-shirt. Then James Hetfield’s lyrics come in like a wounded bird. He composed the song while on tour when he was “bumming out about being away from home,” he said.

Written about a girlfriend at the time, the song includes ideas about closeness and trust. But the whole thing is delivered with such mournfulness that any ideas of love and connection are snuffed out by the distance and bleak emotion.

“Everybody Hurts” – R.E.M. from Automatic for the People (1993)

While this song is supposed to build connection between people, commiseration from acknowledging that everyone hurts—It’s not just you who is down. We all get this way—it also puts you in a sullen mood. The tune is so sad that it almost causes the listener to get into a bad mindset. Like you just want to hide under the covers.

Or if you’re Dwight Shrute, you put this song on when you’re just feeling glum. And you listen to it in your workplace parking lot until you get out all the feels.

“Hallelujah” – Jeff Buckley from Grace (1994)

Originally written by Leonard Cohen, the song “Hallelujah” is a complete masterpiece. It’s perhaps the best song written in the 20th century from a lyrical standpoint. But when Jeff Buckley plays it, it becomes something new, something that turns you into a puddle of tears.

His guitar playing is sad. His vocal delivery is sad. The whole thing is sad. Supremely beautiful but sad all the same. Like having to leave your hometown for a new opportunity. It’s bittersweet. But mostly just sad.