Daily Horoscope: April 23, 2025

A coinciding sextile between the waning crescent Moon and the Sun, paired with a trine between the Moon and Haumea retrograde, is a gentle, cosmic nudge in a better direction. More often than not, we are fully aware of the best way forward. Indecision and stagnation occur when we’re simply unhappy with the path toward which the stars are pointing us. Try as we might to push back against the steady hand of fate, the cosmos will always come out on top. Rather than exhausting yourself resisting the inevitable, remain curious and open to new possibilities. Just because the direction we’re headed isn’t where we originally thought we’d be going doesn’t mean it’s inherently negative.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Haumea retrograde continues. Meanwhile, the waning crescent Moon passes through a brief but equally potent trine with the same dwarf planet. There are times for acting and times for resting, Aries, and the stars’ alignment seems to suggest you’re in the latter category right now. Slow down, take a breather, and rest before proceeding.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The harmonious trine between the waning crescent Moon and Haumea retrograde makes an interesting complement to the ongoing conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus. Perhaps the reason that you keep running into the same problems is that you keep forgoing the same solutions. Remember the old adage about insanity defined as doing the same thing but expecting different results, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet continues to move deeper into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde, raising questions about your internal environment and connection to the world around you. This cosmic alignment commends you for your desire to keep the peace and please others. But it also reminds you that these aren’t always sustainable goals. You deserve to have inner peace, too, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms two positive alignments today: the first, a sextile with the Sun, and the second, a trine with Haumea retrograde. All cosmic signs point to closure and release in the name of emotional healing. The way forward isn’t as murky as you think it is, Cancer. It’s more likely that you just aren’t pleased with where it leads.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun creates a favorable sextile with the waning crescent Moon, signaling a shift toward rest, recalibration, and recharging. Use your heart as an internal compass, Leo. If you were actually honest with yourself about what needs to change to get closer to your goals, you would likely find that the solution isn’t as far off as you think.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the waning crescent Moon passes through its fleeting but powerful trine with Haumea retrograde, the cosmos gently nudges you toward the closing of some chapters and introductions to new ones. As comfortable as it might feel to carry your past with you, it’s weighing you down more than you realize, Virgo. You can keep the wisdom; ditch the burdens.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Saturn’s conjunction continues, making a notable complement to the harmonious trine between the waning crescent Moon and Haumea retrograde. Pay attention to sticky wheels today, Libra. These obstacles aren’t cosmic punishments, Libra. They’re opportunities to learn, grow, and redirect yourself. Of course, if you never seize the chance to do so, these hurdles will continue to feel malicious.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon forms a fortuitous trine with Haumea retrograde in Pisces and your celestial domain, respectively. This water-heavy alignment encourages greater sensitivity and leaning on your intuition. The path forward is clearer than your pride would have you believe, Scorpio. The right direction won’t always feel like the best one. Sometimes, personal progress requires a great deal of discipline.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s ongoing square with Ceres reinforces the ideas brought about by the Sun’s trine with Haumea retrograde. You know what you need to do to take better care of yourself, Sagittarius. No one is looking for you to shirk these needs and wishes for the sake of being impressively independent. We all need a little extra help sometimes.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus helps direct you toward the path that the favorable sextile of the Sun and the waning crescent Moon is trying to illuminate for you. Make sure you’re paying attention. You have the mental and emotional resources you need, Capricorn. Why waste your time trying to go through life blindfolded?

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Ceres maintain their positive sextile, helping to boost emotional resilience and mental creativity. The latter dwarf planet’s influence over how we nurture ourselves and accept help in return suggests it’s high time you rethink what, exactly, you need to feel safe and content. It’s natural for these needs to change over time, Aquarius. It would be more concerning if they didn’t.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waning crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Haumea retrograde under your sign and Scorpio, creating a water-dominant forecast that calls for sensitivity, intuition, and perception. Not everything is always as it seems, Pisces. You’re better prepared than most to look for the hidden nuance in this situation. It’s high time you use your heightened sensitivity to your advantage.

