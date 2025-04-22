Two-Game Tuesday – Indie Timeline Shenanigans With ‘Treasures of the Aegean’ and ‘Kingmakers’

Alright, we are back on track for Two-Game Tuesday. Normally, I try to highlight indie games that haven’t yet released — or if they have, they’ve only been out for a short time — but this time around, I’ve got one game that’s been around for a while and one that hasn’t released and you’ve likely heard of — but I’m excited for just off of the pure ridiculousness of the premise.

‘Treasures of the Aegean’ – Indie Parkour platforming

Play video

Treasures of the Aegean has been out since 2021, but I’m just now seeing it. And that brings to mind a classic Family Guy quote. I don’t hold back on games I think are dope. So, if you’ve seen it or played it, let me rock. A 2D indie parkour-platformer sounds right up my alley, and I’ve already grabbed it based on the gameplay videos alone.

The Steam page then describes the indie game as a “historical action thriller” where you “unveil the secrets of a forgotten kingdom which has been tragically trapped in an endless time loop. Explore a beautifully hand-drawn non-lineal open world, recover valuable relics, chart a lost island and gather new clues in every loop to complete an ancient prophecy. Solve the riddles and mysteries that angered the old Gods, on your quest to prevent history from repeating itself forever.” That’s a whole lot of words to say, “Hey, you. You know you’ll like this indie game, give us 20 bucks.” So, I did, and I can’t wait to get into it.

RUN OVER KNIGHTS IN ‘KINGMAKERs’

Play video

I knew from the first Kingmakers trailer what time it was for me. Base building as a layer of strategy was one thing, but then to cut to a pickup truck going full Back to the Future right into the middle of a battlefield, mowing down combatants who have no idea what the hell is going on? Sign me the hell up, I don’t need to see anything else. This is what indie gaming is for. Full stop. Let’s just get all the way crazy with all the ideas. If I’m wrong, then let me be wrong with my whole chest. While there hasn’t been a demo for it, Kingmakers is set for a

Q2 2025 release. And just like Michael Jackson before me, I’ll be there.