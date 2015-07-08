Say Hello to Diät, Sneering East Berlin Post-Punk That You Didn’t Know You Needed

Look, we get it. The similarities are striking. Yes, Diät has a strong Total Control vibe. Their LP is also coming via Iron Lung Records. Even the vocals aren’t that far removed from DX’s sneering croon and similarly, Diät aren’t afraid to take chances and venture into uncharted worlds.

Comparisons aside, the East Berlin band’s new track “Toonie” is nothing short of incredible. The searing and raw post-punk track nods to Crisis, Christian Death, and Killing Joke, all while keeping the pedal to the floor. “Toonie” is indicative of the rest of their forthcoming Positive Energy LP, delivering propulsive and dark punk of the finest order. Stream that track below for the first time and get your copy via Iron Lung in the US and Adagio830 in the EU.

Diät’s tour dates are few and far between, but you can catch them at Berserktown in Los Angeles in middle August. Tickets are still available. All of their other dates are below.

Diät

Positive Energy

out Sept. 18th on Iron Lung Records (U.S.) & ADAGIO830 (UK / EU)

Track listing:

1. Young And Successful

2. Toonie

3. Nausea

4. Nightmare

5. Blue Skies Over The Ocean (The Cannanes)

6. Schadenfreude

7. Hurricane

8. Sinkhole

DIAT ON TOUR

June 17 – Berlin, DE @ Tommyhaus w/Orden Mundial, No Problem and The Hypnotic Sleep

Aug 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Berserktown Festival)

Aug 26 – Berlin, DE @ Tiefgrund w/ Merchandise (Record Release)