Derek Morris, 73 – also known as DJ Derek, “Britain’s oldest DJ” – has been missing for three weeks, his family say. Morris, who is something of a celebrity in the Bristol music scene, is known for playing Jamaican-influenced music like reggae, rocksteady, dancehall and ska.

Morris retired from DJing in 2013 after appearing in Dizzee Rascal’s video for the song Dirtee Disco. Bristol’s mayor George Ferguson tweeted: “I’m sorry to hear this. DJ Derek is a legend – I’ll do all I can to spread the word across Bristol.”

Avon and Somerset police are searching for Morris after his family’s report, and urge anyone with any information to call 101.