Let’s face it, the UK hip-hop scene is a largely maligned strand of British music. It’s often mocked for its propensities for peaked beanies, bad lyrics, silly names and public schoolboys who smell of cheap skunk and won’t stop talking about the cosmos. So Clive and the team headed down to Bristol, the spiritual home of the British B-Boy scene, to investigate if people from the UK can do rap, or if we really should just leave it to the Americans.