One Day in Britain’s Dollywood

Gillian Horsup from Grey’s Antiques jewellery, Beyond Retro dress, Topshop bra and shoes

PHOTOGRAPHER: NIMA ELM
STYLIST: ELLIS WOOD
Hair and Makeup: Scarlett Burton using Bumble and bumble, and Mac
Nails: Jessica Thompson
Set Design: Rebecca Jayne Hernandez
Model: Mimmi at Lenni’s Model Management

Camilla Ambler scarf, Jordan Charlton dress, Beyond Retro shirt and skirt, Gillian Horsup from Grey’s Antiques jewellery

Camilla Ambler coat, Gillian Horsup from Grey’s Antiques jewellery, Topshop shorts

Beyond Retro dress and belt, Topshop shoes

Vintage hat, Jordan Charlton top

Gillian Horsup from Grey’s Antique jewellery, Beyond Retro dress, Topshop bra

Angels Fancy dress wig, Gillian Horsup from Grey’s Antiques jewellery, Camilla Ambler coat

