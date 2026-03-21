50 Cent Offers Interesting Explanation as to Whether or Not He Sees Himself as ‘Uncancellable’

50 Cent can’t help but be flagrant and problematic. It’s one of the biggest allures as a rapper, that he’d go to levels with his enemies others wouldn’t. He’ll spend decades making Ja Rule’s life a living hell. He’ll troll his adversaries with deranged AI posts. There’s even the sexual assault allegations that he’s vehemently denied and that have largely fallen out of the news cycle. After everything he’s done, it’s wild that he hasn’t been in hotter water for his many controversies.

Ultimately, it’s reached a point where 50 Cent feels outright “uncancellable” from culture. In a conversation with Jordan Rose for Complex, the interviewer said he was in “rarefied air” as someone who couldn’t be cancelled. Initially, this led to laughs but he also said that all of this was specifically done by design. If you move in a certain way, people will start to see you in that light.

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Consequently, 50 has done nothing but be a menace to his enemies and unrelentingly troll others. How could the fans that love him or hate him view him as anything else? After a while, the haters just get worn down by all of the antics.

50 Cent Embraces the Label of Being ‘Uncancellable’

“I’ve conditioned the audience to see me do things that they accepted from me,” 50 told Complex. “They wouldn’t accept it from someone else. It’s been for so long that that’s what makes you say that. It’s not that you’re ‘uncancelable,’ it just means that the audiences accept it. They laugh at it instead of being angry with it. There’s so many of them there that they just forget to continue to be upset.”

Still, despite his incessant feuding with others and problematic nature, there’s one thing he knows he can’t beat: AI. Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent expressed how much he enjoyed the AI reimagining of his two classics “God Gave Me Style” and “21 Questions”. He applauds how all of it sounds and how it flipped the original records into Motown-style songs. As a result, “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” has been his thinking ever since.

“I don’t know where AI get these voices from, but these are some good voices! If these guys came out in that time period, they would have been competition for the guys that were there. I don’t like fighting fights that I can’t win, I don’t think you can beat AI,” 50 Cent said. “I think we need to look at how we create businesses that work well with it and performs faster and progresses as [AI] progresses because it’s not gonna stop progress.”