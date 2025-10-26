50 Cent Defends Use of AI to Reimagine His Classic Songs

Artists are extremely divided over the use of generative AI in music. Gunna feels like it’s something of an inevitability and wants to sign an AI artist like Timbaland already has. will.i.am. already has visions of AI being used to create Verzuz battles between Jay-Z and Black Thought. Meanwhile, Kehlani deeply hates this recent uptick in encouragement towards artificial intelligence. However, 50 Cent feels like there’s no beating it, so you might as well join it.

Recently, 50 posted two of his classic songs, “21 Questions” and “God Gave Me Style”, and utilized AI to turn them into Motown-style records. Naturally, a lot of people found the post to be tacky and lame. However, the way he sees it, the quality of voices is strong and he’s fighting a battle he can’t win. Why be on the losing side?

Videos by VICE

“I really like those songs!” 50 Cent tells Complex. “Look, it will reach someone that I missed. Someone who couldn’t hear what I was trying to say to them in the writing can hear it now that it’s in that format. They’ll go, ‘Oh, yo! Play that again!’”

50 Cent Defends His Embrace of Artificial Intelligence

“I don’t know where AI get these voices from, but these are some good voices! If these guys came out in that time period, they would have been competition for the guys that were there.” “I don’t like fighting fights that I can’t win, I don’t think you can beat AI,” 50 Cent continues. “I think we need to look at how we create businesses that work well with it and performs faster and progresses as [AI] progresses because it’s not gonna stop progress.”

Not all of his fans hate the use of AI. Some of them actually praise 50 in his unreal melodic and songwriting capabilities and how new technology can’t take that from him. “This proves how great of a song writer 50 is. Great writing works no matter the melody,” one person comments.