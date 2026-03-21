You Won’t Believe How Little Chance The Rapper Won in Lawsuit With His Ex-Manager

Anytime there’s a lawsuit, you anticipate one side losing or winning a hefty amount of money. Otherwise, what are you going to court for? You could’ve just handled things quietly with the other party if money wasn’t a factor. But because you wish to receive compensation for whatever the lawsuit was about, the legal route comes on the table. However, for Chance The Rapper, he walked out of court with a deflating amount of money after a lengthy lawsuit with his old manager.

Since 2020, he’s been battling it out with his old manager Pat Corcoran, aka Pat The Manager. Corcoran sued Chance because he allegedly violated an oral agreement they had. The Chicago MC was supposed to pay Pat 15% of his profits and as a result, owed him “over $3.8 million of unreimbursed expenses supporting and promoting Bennett’s career.” Moreover, there was a “sunset clause” Chance The Rapper was supposed to honor, meaning Corcoran was supposed to earn three additional years worth of compensation after they parted ways.

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However, in the aftermath, the judge and jury didn’t feel like there was sufficient evidence to prove he was owed the money he was seeking. In the end though, Pat didn’t lose all that much, only having to pay Chance a measly $35. Additionally, he was reportedly “recommended” to pony up the ChanceRaps.com domain where Corcoran sold merchandise.

Chance The Rapper Only Wins $35 After Lawsuit With His Ex-Manager

Initially, the “No Problem” rapper was seeking a much bigger $1 million in damages. However, despite essentially only winning dinner and some snacks, he was grateful nonetheless. “I claim victory in the name of the Lord,” he told Chicago Sun-Times.

Pat Corcoran’s team also looked at it as a slight win, considering they didn’t have to give up much. Additionally, they looked at this as a future warning for artists and managers. “We respect the jury’s decision, but the message to music managers is clear: Get it in writing,” Attorney Jay Scharkey said. “The jury award of $35 speaks to how seriously the jury viewed Chance’s case.”

Chance The Rapper and Pat Corcoran fell out in the aftermath of Chance’s 2019 album The Big Day. Given that the album was panned by fans and critics alike, the Acid Rap artist terminated his relationship with Corcoran accordingly. Ultimately, another of Pat’s attorneys argued that this is all just a story of the pair’s falling out. “You’ll hear this is a case about greed and people trying to glom onto someone famous and take from them. But that’s not what this story is. It’s about when someone becomes famous and forgets what it took to get him there,” Robert Sweeney said.



