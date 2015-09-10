Drag the Red: Meet the Volunteers Searching for Bodies in Winnipeg’s Red River

Winnipeg’s Red River has long been thought of as the unofficial graveyard for the the city’s criminal underbelly. But when the body of a 15-year old First Nations girl named Tina Fontaine was pulled from the river wrapped in a garbage bag in August 2014, it shocked the city and the country as a whole. A group of volunteers decided to take to the water to do what they say police won’t. VICE embedded with the crew of “Drag the Red” ground searchers checking the banks of the river for fresh bodies and with a boat crew who use fish hooks to search the river for bodies that may have sunk to the bottom. VICE also interviews the local police division about why they refuse to drag the river themselves and what is going on with the unsolved cases for missing and murdered aboriginal women.