Why Mercury Retrograde Feels So Chaotic Every Time It Happens

Many of us have heard of the phenomenon that is Mercury retrograde. While the astrological event has not been scientifically proven to affect us, many astrologers do believe in its power and impact. I certainly have noticed some patterns playing out during those periods as well. But hey, I’m a bit of a skeptic and like to understand the psychology behind such celestial events.

Have you ever looked into the psychology of a Mercury retrograde—including why so many of us notice sudden energetic shifts? Let’s dive in.

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Is Mercury Retrograde an Example of Confirmation Bias?

Though Mercury appears to move backward in the sky, it isn’t actually doing so.

According to Boris Herzberg, a couples and relationship therapist, in his Psychology Today article on the topic, “The retrograde motion is an optical illusion caused by the relative orbits of Earth and Mercury. Psychologically, this is a powerful reminder of how perception dictates reality. What we believe we see, namely a planet reversing course, becomes a metaphor for the feeling of life moving backward.”

He added that the phenomenon supports the concept of confirmation bias. Essentially, because we’re told that Mercury is retrograding in the sky, we, too, feel as though we are regressing in some way. Then, we might “subconsciously but actively scan our environment for evidence to support that narrative,” Herzberg wrote.

Small yet common issues, like miscommunications in relationships or technical difficulties at work, then feel heightened as we assign more meaning to them. Really, we wouldn’t bat an eye at them during any other time. But during Mercury retrograde, we almost anticipate them.

Which begs the next question…

Do We Unconsciously Manifest Issues During Mercury Retrograde?

The mind is powerful. The more we believe something will happen, oftentimes, the more likely it becomes to happen.

For example, let’s say you’re expecting to argue with your partner during Mercury retrograde, because all the videos on TikTok are raising concerns about miscommunication within romantic relationships. This might make you feel more on edge or sensitive, essentially priming you for a disagreement. Then, you begin to subconsciously scan for signs of tension, like your partner coming home late or their tone being slightly off. Suddenly, you think, “This must be it! This is the moment astrologers were warning me about!”

This anticipatory anxiety might even trigger you to reflect on your relationship problems more than usual, making them appear more serious than they are.

Does this mean Mercury retrograde is a bunch of BS? I don’t know. I don’t think any of us know anything for sure. But stressing about its impact and expecting the worst certainly won’t help. If anything, you can use this astrological event and its associated themes as reminders to slow down, rest, and reflect.

As Herzberg wrote, “Ultimately, the stars aren’t to blame for causing the chaos. They do their best to illuminate our attempts to manage it.”