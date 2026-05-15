Why the Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Fiber Training’ (and 5 Tips for Doing It)

Protein had its moment on TikTok, but now fiber seems to be stealing the spotlight. Of course, both are part of a well-balanced diet.

As such, “fiber training” has become the new social media trend. Here’s what fiber training is, as well as some easy ways to get more fiber in your diet.

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What Is Fiber Training?

Fiber training is the gradual inclusion of fiber into your diet. Since too much fiber, or the new introduction of it, can lead to digestive distress, it’s important to add it at a tolerable rate.

“Fiber training refers to the strategy of slowly adapting your body to a higher fiber intake,” says Avery Zenker, MAN, RD at MyCrohnsandColitisTeam. “The foods we eat also feed our gut microbiome. Bacteria that thrive on the types of foods we eat survive, and bacteria that prefer the foods that we don’t eat don’t survive as well. If you usually don’t eat much fiber, your gut bacteria aren’t used to it, and may need time to adapt

Everyone has different health goals, meaning we all require unique dietary needs and restrictions. When it comes to fiber training, pay attention to your body’s signals, and don’t overdo it too soon.

“Fiber training doesn’t look the same for everyone, and should be customized based on personal context,” says Zenker. “Fiber training includes attention to the type of fiber, quantity of fiber, timing, water intake, and other personal factors. It’s meant to help people increase their intake of fiber-rich foods to support their gut health and overall health.”

Simple Ways to Get More Fiber in Your Diet

According to Zenker, here are X easy ways to increase your fiber intake.

1. Remember the Fiber Five

Zenker defines the “fiber five” as: vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and nuts/seeds.

“These are the types of foods you can find fiber [in],” says Zenker. “You can start with a goal of eating one serving from each of these groups every day.”

2. Try the 5,4,3,2,1 Fiber Goal

Incorporating enough fiber into your diet might seem like a massive feat, especially when you’re already being preached to about “protein-maxxing” or receiving conflicting dietary advice from “experts” on TikTok. Thankfully, increasing fiber is simple with the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 fiber goal.

“Every day, aim for 5 different veggies, 4 different fruits, 3 different whole grains, 2 different nuts/seeds, and 1 type of legume,” Zenker advises. “By meeting these targets, you’ll likely be at your daily fiber goal or close to it.”

3. Mix Fiber Into Other Dishes

You don’t need to change your entire diet to increase your fiber intake. According to Zenker, it’s as simple as mixing lentils into your rice, mashing white beans into your mashed potatoes, adding black beans to your tacos, and including fiber-rich vegetables into your favorite salads and dishes. The goal isn’t to take away, but rather to add.

4. Make Simple Swaps

If you’re looking to make more changes to your diet, you certainly can swap some of your go-tos (like carbs or low-fiber vegetables) for fiber-rich foods, Zenker says.

5. Choose High-Fiber Snacks

Snacking gets a bad reputation, but it can actually help you meet your fiber goals if you’re willing to choose high-fiber options.

“Snacks are a great opportunity to get in extra nutrients like fiber,” says Zenker. “Some high fiber snack ideas include trail mix with nuts and dried fruit, granola and berries, popcorn, roasted chickpeas, veggies and hummus, whole grain crackers, and even some granola bars.”