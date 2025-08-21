The Internet Has a Protein Obsession, But How Much Do You Actually Need?

Every snack aisle is screaming about protein like it’s the nutritional second coming. You can now get “high-protein” versions of cereal, candy, chips, and even popcorn. Thanks to a tidal wave of influencer-backed products and bro-science workout advice, protein has shifted from a nutrient into a branding strategy.

But behind the marketing, there’s still the basic question: how much protein do you actually need to function like a living human being, not a fitness content algorithm?

Videos by VICE

According to the recommended dietary allowance (RDA), the average adult needs 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. For a 65-kilogram person (about 143 pounds), that’s 52 grams of protein—roughly what you’d get from a couple of eggs, a chicken breast, and a handful of nuts.

But that’s just to avoid deficiency, not to support athletic performance, aging, or other higher-demand phases of life. For that, experts suggest a range of 1.2 to 2 grams per kilogram.

“Older adults, athletes, and pregnant or breastfeeding individuals often need significantly more protein,” explains The Conversation, which reviewed decades of nutritional research.

Still, unless you’re actively trying to compete in the CrossFit Games or recovering from surgery, going over 2g of protein per kg of body weight probably won’t do you any extra favors.

Despite the legends, your kidneys won’t explode if you eat an extra serving of salmon. There’s no real evidence that a higher protein intake harms healthy people. It’s the obsessive timing that’s gotten out of hand.

That whole thing about needing to slam protein within 45 minutes post-workout? Pure myth. Research shows the anabolic window isn’t as narrow as once believed. Your muscles are receptive to protein for at least 24 hours after exercise. You do not need to blend an entire container of cottage cheese into your pre-shower smoothie.

As for protein quality, animal sources like meat and dairy are generally more bioavailable, meaning they’re easier for the body to absorb. But plant-based diets can still check every box; you just need to be a bit more intentional about mixing your legumes and grains.

Your best strategy is to skip the “protein-packed” candy bars and eat real food. If about a quarter of your plate has some kind of protein at each meal, you’re already ahead of the game.