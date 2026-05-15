GTA 6 Will Have Early Access and Multiple Price Tiers, Leak Claims

Following GTA 6 pre-order dates being leaked, an insider now claims that the game will have early access as well. According to the leak, Grand Theft Auto 6 will have multiple price tiers, allowing some users to play it early. However, is this actually true?

GTA 6 Pre-Order Leak Claims Multiple Editions and Early Access

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As we , GTA 6 pre-orders will go live on May 18, 2026, according to a Best Buy email that was accidentally sent out early to customers. The leak has now been confirmed to be real. However, a new rumor has now popped up, claiming to have revealed additional new details about Rockstar Game’s Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order plans:

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Here is what is being claimed in the GTA 6 pre-order leak so far:

GTA 6 will reportedly have early access editions, allowing some users to play before launch.

Rockstar Games is rumored to be releasing six different GTA 6 editions, including 3 digital versions and 3 physical versions.

A GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is also reportedly planned, and could include exclusive bonus items.

According to the leak, GTA 6’s price could range between $60 and $80 depending on the edition purchased.

Rockstar Games is also rumored to be releasing GTA 6 Trailer 3 during the game’s pre-order week.

This latest rumor was first reported by DetectiveSeeds on X. The user claims that he was contacted about the May 18 GTA 6 pre-order date a week before Best Buy sent the emails out. Since the leaker knew the dates before they were announced, DetectiveSeeds decided to post the rest of their info, including claims that it will have early access.

Screenshot: X

“I was given the GTA VI pricing, bundles, and various structures of ordering the game by the same person who gave me the week pre-orders were starting, which was correct as highlighted by my leaked DMs that prove I had the info well over a week ago. I was told there will be an early access period for some versions of purchase.”

Should You Believe the GTA 6 Early Access Leak?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, GTA 6 early access is not confirmed. While it’s intriguing that DetectiveSeeds had a source who knew the pre-order dates early, it could have been a lucky guess or just a coincidence. Regardless, we don’t have a second source to back this up.

Then again, many thought the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Best Buy emails were also fake. It wasn’t until Insider Gaming was able to verify they were legitimate that people believed they weren’t AI-generated. That said, fake leakers will often take advantage of a legitimate leak to pass off their own rumor as true.

Is it possible DetectiveSeeds was given the pre-order dates a week in advance? Possibly. But at the time of writing, we should take this with a healthy dose of skepticism. On the plus side, if GTA 6 pre-orders are actually going live on May 18, then we won’t have to wait very long to see whether this early access rumor is fake or not.