We Threw Launch Parties Across Europe for the New Issue of VICE Magazine

THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE of VICE magazine is available now. Buy it here or from one of our stockists—or get 4 issues each year in the mail, by subscribing.

We’ve always been social animals. After months locked inside a dingy office, tweaking copy and editing images deep into the night as we strive to finish a magazine, we yearn to be once again surrounded by others of our kind: locked inside dingy venues, tweaking out from newly diagonised cases of social anxiety deep into the night as we strive to promote a magazine.

Videos by VICE

That’s why we decided to take the brand new issue of VICE magazine, The Not The Photo Issue, on a jaunt across Europe, in the same way that the debutantes of noble houses or freakish new beasts from the tropics were paraded all over the continent back in medieval times. The adventure was fun but harrowing, just like the magazine.

Thanks to the Pigalle Country Club in Paris, Village Books in Manchester, and Firmament in Berlin for hosting us, Sureshot for the beers, and to all of you for joining us.

It was great to meet you.

See you next time!

Manchester photos by Ben Ziegler, Paris shots by Alaska Ragenard.

THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE of VICE magazine is available now. Buy it here or from one of our stockists—or get 4 issues each year in the mail, by subscribing.

THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE of VICE magazine is available now. Buy it here or from one of our stockists—or get 4 issues each year in the mail, by subscribing.

