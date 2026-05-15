Crimson Desert Update 1.07 Adds New Boss Fights and Fixes Damiane Outfit – Full Patch Notes

The Crimson Desert update 1.07 has just gone live on all platforms, and adds more boss fights to the game through the new Rematch feature. Pearl Abyss has also fixed the Damiane Elegant Carmine Leather Armor. Here is everything in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss surprised players today by shadowdropping Crimson Desert update 1.07. The latest patch mostly focuses on adding more boss fights to the game’s Rematch feature. Players will now be able to replay some of Crimson Desert’s biggest story and endgame boss battles.

Videos by VICE

The other noteworthy change is a fix to Damiane’s Elegant Carmine Leather Armor. In case you missed it, there was a bit of Crimson Desert censorship drama last week when fans discovered that Damiane’s skirt now had shorts underneath it. No, I’m not kidding. It was an unintended bug, and Pearl Abyss has already fixed it literally days later.

For your convenience, here are the biggest changes in the Crimson Desert 1.07 patch notes:

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

New Crimson Desert Boss Rematches Added

Pearl Abyss has added six more bosses to the game that players can challenge in the new Rematch feature. The update has also adjusted rematches for bosses found in the Abyss, with encounters now taking place on land instead.

The latest Crimson Desert boss rematch locations include:

Muskan – Bonepit

– Bonepit Corrupted Caliburn – Fort Musket

Caliburn – Fort Musket Goyen – Spire of the Sun

– Spire of the Sun Draven, the Crowcaller – Church of West Demeniss

– Church of West Demeniss Clockwork White Horn – Gate to Advancement

Damiane Gets New Unarmed Combat Skills

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The Crimson Desert update 1.07 also adds brand-new unarmed combat skills for Damiane. Players can access the new abilities by selecting “Fists” in the skill menu. New combat additions include:

Damiane and Oongka now have the new “Aerial Stab” skill

Kliff gets a new “Blinding Flash Finisher” move for unarmed combat

Oongka’s “Explosive Strike” now includes a charge phase

Oongka’s dual-wield “Stab” chaining has been improved

Damiane’s unarmed movement animations have been enhanced

Most unarmed attacks can now properly hit enemies on the ground

Crimson Desert Mount System Expanded

Pearl Abyss has expanded Crimson Desert’s mount system even further with additional wolf and bear variants that can now be registered as mounts.

Adds reins for certain mounts

Increases the number of animals in the world that can be used as mounts

Fixes issues where legendary mounts could not be summoned in certain situations

Fixes equipment disappearing from horses

Fixes issues with mounted combat and horseback attacks

Elegant Carmine Leather Armor Bug Finally Fixed

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

After recent backlash from players, Pearl Abyss confirmed that the “Elegant Carmine Leather Armor” issue has now been fixed for Damiane.

Fixed progression issues tied to multiple quests

Fixed disappearing Kuku Bird Eggs

Fixed NPC issues at Saltroad Trading Post

Fixed mission progression problems involving comrades

Fixed issues with the A.T.A.G. summon system

Fixed Ibexes not being sellable to fences

Fixed lions, tigers, and wolves falling over too easily during combat

Crimson Desert Graphics, UI, and Performance Improvements

Fixed a GPU crash issue tied to AMD driver version 26.5.1

Fixed incorrect “Sword of Starlight” UI icon visuals

Fixed controller prompts incorrectly showing keyboard inputs

Improved localization quality across all supported languages

Fixed visual flickering issues with two-handed cannons

Fixed abnormal weapon sheath display issues

Fixed excessive glide distance during jump attacks

Specific Bosses Also Received Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain attack patterns from Awakened Ludvig caused excessive gliding

Fixed an issue where Blackstar’s health would not properly recover after retrying or abandoning the “Deferred Advance” battle while using the ultimate weapon

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

As far as future Crimson Desert patch releases go, Pearl Abyss hasn’t stated when we could expect the next one. Incredibly, the Korean developer has already managed to complete their three-month post-launch roadmap in just three weeks! So at this point, any update that drops will be a surprise.

However, Pearl Abyss did give us a hint at what future updates could entail. In a recent interview, the studio specifically mentioned potential Crimson Desert DLC. “In addition, we are currently exploring various ways to broaden the game to the next level, including DLC. We will share the details once the concrete plans are set.”

So there you have it. As far as I’m concerned, Crimson Desert is pretty much a perfect game now. The only thing I would really want at this point is to be able to play as Damiane in main story quests. That or having a custom player creator that lets us swap out Kliff. But given the game’s voice acting, that might be a bit of a tall order. But hey, never say never with this studio!