Egypt Under Sisi

Three years ago, millions of Egyptians took to the streets in protest against then-president Hosni Mubarak. The people’s revolution was successful in its initial aim, ousting the leader from his post after an almost 30-year rule, and paved the way for the country’s first ever democratic election. However, one year after Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Morsi came to power, tens of thousands of Egyptians once again began pouring into Cairo’s Tahrir Square to demand that their first democratically elected president step down from office.

After over seven months of demonstrations, the army announced the end of Morsi’s presidency in what has since been labelled a coup. The military-led interim government haven’t been able to bring peace to the country. Various factions have remained on the streets, fighting for their own specific causes. Some are pro-Muslim Brotherhood, while others are members of groups like the April 6 Youth Movement, who are opposed to Mubarak, Morsi and the current military leaders. Then there are the military supporters, who are calling for Head General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to run for president.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s interim leader, Adly Mansour along with General Sisi, has cracked down on any form of public dissent, labelling opposition groups as terrorists and restricting protests. Hundreds of activists and oppositionists have been killed in clashes with security forces, and thousands more have been arrested.

As Egypt finds itself more fractured than ever and slowly falling back into autocratic rule, VICE News spent time on the streets of Cairo in the build-up to the third anniversary of the Egyptian revolution, investigating the army and interim government’s efforts to crack down on dissent.

