Here’s Eleven from ‘Stranger Things,’ Millie Bobby Brown, Rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” Verse

You don’t need to have watched Netflix’s Stranger Things to appreciate this video of Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven on the show, perfectly running through Nicki Minaj’s verse from “Monster.” Brown—who was, um, six-years-old when “Monster” came out—manages to go through the whole thing while fucking her co-stars up with silly string, too.

The best thing here though? Fallon’s face. The man is like Bill Clinton on balloons. Jimmy Fallon just wants to hang out, play with silly string, and occasionally get hammered at bars on the Lower East Side. My kinda guy.

Videos by VICE

Watch the video below.

