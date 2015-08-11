Fern Mayo Kills Your Teen Dream on “Going Somewhere”

If you’ve ever seen Jawbreaker, then you definitely remember Fern Mayo. After accidently witnessing the murder of the most popular girl in school, Fern Mayo becomes a pawn in the dangerous take-down of a vindictive teenage sociopath, only to beat her at her own game in the end. As usual, the 90s underdog comes out on top, and that’s exactly the sound of Brooklyn’s own Fern Mayo, a nostalgic alt-rock trio with big feelings and something to prove. Carried by a surge of vocals from guitarist Katie Capri, “Going Somwhere” rips like a page impulsively torn out of a diary. Angst doesn’t even being to describe what’s happening here. Stream the single below and watch out for the release of Happy Forever dropping this fall from Miscreant Records.