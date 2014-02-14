VICE
Foxconn

  Cheap Monday sports bra, MS FIVE pants, Studio Travel shoes

  CONCEPT & STYLING: ESBEN WEILE KJÆR    

  PHOTOS BY: JAKOB STORM

  Photo assistant: Amalie Smed

  Makeup: Mette Munch

  Hair: Simon Shaaban & Reno Blvd

  Models: Marie Sander & Chris Overgaard

  Vintage jacket, Apple Iphone

  Stadium/SOC vest, Soulland pants, Raf Simmons x Adidas shoes.

 Vintage clothing, Apple IPhone 

  Cheap Monday sports bra, Vintage Sony Walkman headphones

  Vintage jacket, Wali Mohammed Barrech skirt, Studio Travel shoes, Apple Iphone

   Stadium/SOC vest

  MS FIVE dress, Cheap Monday sports bra, Veronica B. Vallenes pants.

 Girl: Wali Mohammed Barrech top + mask, vintage shorts. Boy: Wali Mohammed Barrech mask, Stadium/SOC shirt, Stadium/SOC shorts

